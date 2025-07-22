All Sections
Russia responds to EU's 17th and 18th sanctions packages

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 22 July 2025, 12:09
Screenshot

On 22 July, Russia announced that it was responding to the latest EU sanctions packages by banning a number of representatives of European institutions and European states from entering the country.

Source: a statement released on Tuesday by the Russian Foreign Ministry, as European Pravda reports

Details: The ministry noted that on 20 May and 18 July, the EU approved "illegitimate" sanctions packages against Russia, so the Russian side is responding to these "unfriendly steps".

"The list of representatives of European institutions, EU member states and a number of European countries participating in Brussels' anti-Russian policy who are prohibited from entering our country has been significantly expanded," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry specified that this applies in particular to employees of law enforcement agencies, state and commercial organisations, citizens of European Union member states, and other Western countries responsible for providing military assistance to Kyiv, as well as those who "undermine" Russia's territorial integrity and organise the blockade of Russian ships and cargo in the Baltic Sea.

The list also includes representatives of European structures, state bodies of EU countries and other European states involved in the "persecution" of Russian officials for "illegal arrests and deportations of people from Ukrainian territories".

In addition, the list includes those who are involved in the creation of a tribunal against the Russian leadership and advocate the confiscation of Russian state assets or the use of profits from them in the interests of Ukraine, as well as those who "distinguished themselves with their Russophobic rhetoric".

The Russian Federation also "punished" members of the European Parliament and EU member states who voted for anti-Russian resolutions and bills.

Background:

  • On 18 July, the EU approved the long-awaited 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia, which had been delayed due to opposition from Slovakia and Malta.
  • In particular, the package includes sanctions against 26 more companies for circumventing sanctions, including 11 outside Russia – seven companies in China (three in Hong Kong) and four in Türkiye.
  • The package imposes sanctions on 105 vessels from Russia’s shadow fleet, lowers the price cap on Russian oil and targets banks and companies outside Russia that support its war effort.

 Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

sanctionsRussiaEU
sanctions
