Court orders detention without bail for NABU officer suspected of collaborating with Russia's FSB

Viktor Husarov, an officer from a classified unit of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), who is suspected of espionage in favour of the Russian FSB, has been placed under detention by the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv.

Source: Hromadske, citing its sources

Details: According to the media outlet, Husarov has been placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days without the possibility of bail.

Advertisement:

Background:

On July 21, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Prosecutor General’s Office announced the exposure of a Russian intelligence infiltration within NABU. It was reported that an employee of NABU’s central office, working in its most elite and classified D-2 unit, was detained in Kyiv.

The SBU stated that they had documented at least 60 instances in which the suspect transmitted classified information to a former deputy head of [former president Viktor] Yanukovych’s security service.

Sources from Ukrainska Pravda confirmed that the individual in question is Viktor Husarov.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!