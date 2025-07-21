All Sections
G7 expresses concern over searches at Ukraine's anti-corruption agency

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 21 July 2025, 21:08
The G7 countries. Photo: Getty Images

The ambassadors of the Group of Seven countries have expressed concern over investigative actions carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) against the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) in which a suspected Russian agent was uncovered, saying they intend to discuss these incidents with the government.

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement by the diplomats

Details: The G7 ambassadors said they are closely following the investigation into several NABU employees who are suspected of having committed crimes.

"We met today with NABU, have serious concerns and intend to discuss these developments with government leaders," the statement said.

The diplomats included a reminder that they support "transparency, independent institutions, and good governance, and we value our partnerships in Ukraine to combat corruption together".

Background:

  • On 21 July, the SSU conducted an operation to "neutralise Russian influence on NABU", with 80 searches taking place across various oblasts.
  • Later, the SSU and the Prosecutor General’s Office reported that they had detained Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective departments.
  • An employee of NABU's central office was also detained on suspicion of spying for the Russian secret services.
  • NABU complained that force was used against its employees and that the investigative actions were carried out without a court warrant. They also stated that there is no evidence of the detained employee's involvement in anti-state activities.
  • The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office claimed the SSU had access to all NABU special operations. The SSU later denied this.
  • Last week, the G7 ambassadors called on the new government led by Yuliia Svyrydenko to continue working on reforms.

