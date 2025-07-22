French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha have travelled to Kharkiv after a visit to frontline Sumy.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha noted that Barrot had seen the consequences of Russian terror against the city of Kharkiv – damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

He reiterated that Barrot was the first foreign minister from a partner country to visit Sumy.

"Such visits are very important. Our task is to mobilise maximum international support for people here and in other cities and communities under constant Russian strikes. Strengthen the air shield and increase resilience ahead of the next winter. We discussed all of this with my colleague," said Sybiha.

He also expressed his gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron and the entire French people for their support of Ukraine.

Background:

The previous day, Barrot took part in the annual meeting of Ukrainian ambassadors at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kyiv. He also visited the Chornobyl nuclear power plant to see the aftermath of the recent Russian strike.

During his visit to Kyiv, Barrot promised that France would continue to put pressure on Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

