Fires and power outages: Russians attack Sumy Oblast and Kryvyi Rih

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 23 July 2025, 01:16
Fires and power outages: Russians attack Sumy Oblast and Kryvyi Rih
Explosion. Stock photo: Depositphotos

Explosions were heard in Sumy Oblast and the city of Kryvyi Rih on the evening of 22 July and the night of 22-23 July.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih City Military Administration; Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration 

Details: Suspilne has been reporting explosions in Sumy and power outages in some districts of the city since the evening of 22 July.

Vilkul reported a "large-scale Shahed drone attack" on Kryvyi Rih.

Later, Hryhorov stated that the Russians had continued attacking civilian infrastructure in Sumy Oblast overnight.

Quote from Hryhorov: "Some of the Sumy district residents were left without electricity due to Russian strikes on critical infrastructure.

Medical and other important facilities have switched to backup power."

Quote from Vilkul: "Shahed drone hits were recorded at several locations, including a business and houses.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing. The fire is being extinguished."

Kryvyi RihSumy OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
