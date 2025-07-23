Fires and power outages: Russians attack Sumy Oblast and Kryvyi Rih

Explosions were heard in Sumy Oblast and the city of Kryvyi Rih on the evening of 22 July and the night of 22-23 July.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih City Military Administration; Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Suspilne has been reporting explosions in Sumy and power outages in some districts of the city since the evening of 22 July.

Vilkul reported a "large-scale Shahed drone attack" on Kryvyi Rih.

Later, Hryhorov stated that the Russians had continued attacking civilian infrastructure in Sumy Oblast overnight.

Quote from Hryhorov: "Some of the Sumy district residents were left without electricity due to Russian strikes on critical infrastructure.

Medical and other important facilities have switched to backup power."

Quote from Vilkul: "Shahed drone hits were recorded at several locations, including a business and houses.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing. The fire is being extinguished."

