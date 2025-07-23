Dutch foreign minister: Independence of Ukraine's anti‑corruption agencies is key to EU integration

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp has commented on restrictions on the independence of Ukraineʼs anti-corruption agencies, pointing out that this threatens Ukraineʼs progress towards EU membership.

Source: Caspar Veldkamp on X (Twitter) on 23 July, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Veldkamp stressed that Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies are vital to its reforms.

"Restricting them would be a significant setback. Safeguarding the independence of these institutions and continued progress on the rule of law remain key for Ukraine’s EU accession process," he said.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has warned Kyiv that an attack on the anti-corruption agencies would negatively impact defence investment in Ukraine and funding for reconstruction.

It noted that even before the vote in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament), the European Commission had expressed concern about the situation around the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). The Commission stated that these bodies are crucial to Ukraine's reform programme and must act independently to combat corruption and maintain public trust.

Marta Kos, the EU Commissioner for Enlargement, has expressed concern about parliament’s approval of the amendments to legislation on 22 July.

