All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU enlargement commissioner slams Ukraine's law eroding autonomy of anti-corruption watchdogs

Mariya Yemets, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 22 July 2025, 17:50
EU enlargement commissioner slams Ukraine's law eroding autonomy of anti-corruption watchdogs
Photo: Kos on X (Twitter)

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos has voiced serious alarm over the Verkhovna Rada’s (Ukrainian Parliament) adoption of a contentious law stripping the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) of their independence.

Source: Kos on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Marta Kos expressed "serious concern" over the outcome of the Verkhovna Rada’s vote on draft law No. 12414, which renders NABU and SAPO beholden to the Prosecutor General’s decisions.

Advertisement:

Quote from Kos: "The dismantling of key safeguards protecting NABU’s independence is a serious step back. Independent bodies like NABU & SAPO, are essential for Ukraine’s EU path. Rule of Law remains in the very center of EU accession negotiations."

Background: 

  • Earlier, European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier noted the EU’s unease over the situation surrounding NABU and SAPO, though no plans have emerged to suspend financial aid to Ukraine.
  • On 21 July, the ambassadors of the G7 countries echoed concerns over the Security Service of Ukraine’s actions against NABU.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

National Anti-Corruption Bureau of UkraineEuropean integrationEuropean Commission
Advertisement:
Urgent protests against crackdown on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies held in Kyiv and Lviv – photos, video
Civilian on bicycle shot by Russians in Torske, Ukrainian Armed Forces strike back – video
Head of detectives at Ukraine's Anti‑Corruption Bureau arrested on suspicion of links to Russia
EU is not yet considering suspending funding for Ukraine over actions against NABU and SAPO
Zelenskyy: National Security and Defence Council secretary to head delegation for talks with Russia
Russians enter Pokrovsk – Ukrainska Pravda sources
All News
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Head of detectives at Ukraine's Anti‑Corruption Bureau arrested on suspicion of links to Russia
Chesno names 263 Ukrainian MPs who voted to curb corruption watchdogs' independence
Ukraine's anti‑corruption agencies suspect Security Service official of extorting US$300,000
RECENT NEWS
20:46
Ukraine's deputy PM for European integration defends controversial crackdown on anti-corruption bodies
20:23
Ukraine's prosecutor general and G7 discuss operation against Russian influence on NABU anti-corruption agency
20:16
Urgent protests against crackdown on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies held in Kyiv and Lviv – photos, video
19:41
European Court of Human Rights dismisses lawsuit pushing UK to look into Russian influence on Brexit
18:46
Ukrainian School of Political Studies expels six MPs following crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
18:18
Netherlands ready to make major contribution in arming Ukraine with Patriot systems
17:59
Civilian on bicycle shot by Russians in Torske, Ukrainian Armed Forces strike back – video
17:50
EU enlargement commissioner slams Ukraine's law eroding autonomy of anti-corruption watchdogs
17:18
Head of detectives at Ukraine's Anti‑Corruption Bureau arrested on suspicion of links to Russia
17:12
EXPLAINERWhy Tusk's position as PM is under threat and who might replace him
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: