European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos has voiced serious alarm over the Verkhovna Rada’s (Ukrainian Parliament) adoption of a contentious law stripping the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) of their independence.

Details: Marta Kos expressed "serious concern" over the outcome of the Verkhovna Rada’s vote on draft law No. 12414, which renders NABU and SAPO beholden to the Prosecutor General’s decisions.

Quote from Kos: "The dismantling of key safeguards protecting NABU’s independence is a serious step back. Independent bodies like NABU & SAPO, are essential for Ukraine’s EU path. Rule of Law remains in the very center of EU accession negotiations."

Earlier, European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier noted the EU’s unease over the situation surrounding NABU and SAPO, though no plans have emerged to suspend financial aid to Ukraine.

On 21 July, the ambassadors of the G7 countries echoed concerns over the Security Service of Ukraine’s actions against NABU.

