Protests over law restricting anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine begin in 17 cities – photos

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 23 July 2025, 20:45
People protesting against the adopted law in Lviv. Photo: Tania Platsok, Ukrainska Pravda

On the evening of 23 July, protests began in various Ukrainian cities over draft law No. 12414, which restricts the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). The day before, it was signed by the president.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Telegraf, online media outlet in the city of Kremenchuk; Ukrainska Pravda correspondents

Details: People have started gathering in Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Kremenchuk, Chernivtsi and Dnipro. In Kyiv, a protest near the Ivan Franko National Academic Drama Theater was scheduled for 20:00.

As calculated by Suspilne, protests were announced in at least 17 cities.

 

People protesting in Chernihiv.

Photo: Ukrainska Pravda
 

People protesting in Chernihiv.

Photo: Ukrainska Pravda
 
People protesting in Chernivtsi.
Photo: Suspilne
 
People protesting in Dnipro.
Photo: Suspilne
 
People protesting in Dnipro.
Photo: Suspilne
 
People protesting in Lviv
Photo: Tanya Platsok, Ukrainska Pravda
 
People protesting in Lviv
Photo: Tania platsok, Ukrainska Pravda
 
Protest in Lviv
Photo: Khrystyna Bondareva, European Pravda
 
Protest in Zaporizhya
Photo: Suspilne
 
Protest in Kyiv
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda
 
Protest in Kyiv
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Later, protests were also reported in Kryvyi Rih, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and Kharkiv.

Readers of Ukrainska Pravda also reported about protests in Uzhhorod, Odesa and Ivano-Frankivsk.

 
Protest in Uzhhorod
Photo: Readers of Ukrainska pravda
 
Protests in Ivano-Frankivsk
Photo: Readers of Ukrainska pravda

The previous day, protests were already held in Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Lviv, Sumy, Lutsk and other cities.

Background:

  • On 21 July, employees of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office conducted approximately 80 searches targeting 19 employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau in various oblasts of Ukraine.
  • On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) voted for draft law No. 12414 that would make the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) – currently independent anti-corruption institutions – dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general.
  • On the evening of 22 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed bill No. 12414.
  • Protests were held in many cities across Ukraine following the adoption of this legislative initiative.

