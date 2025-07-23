Protests over law restricting anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine begin in 17 cities – photos

People protesting against the adopted law in Lviv. Photo: Tania Platsok, Ukrainska Pravda

On the evening of 23 July, protests began in various Ukrainian cities over draft law No. 12414, which restricts the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). The day before, it was signed by the president.

Details: People have started gathering in Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Kremenchuk, Chernivtsi and Dnipro. In Kyiv, a protest near the Ivan Franko National Academic Drama Theater was scheduled for 20:00.

As calculated by Suspilne, protests were announced in at least 17 cities.

People protesting in Chernihiv. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

People protesting in Chernihiv. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

People protesting in Chernivtsi. Photo: Suspilne

People protesting in Dnipro. Photo: Suspilne

People protesting in Dnipro. Photo: Suspilne

People protesting in Lviv Photo: Tanya Platsok, Ukrainska Pravda

People protesting in Lviv Photo: Tania platsok, Ukrainska Pravda

Protest in Lviv Photo: Khrystyna Bondareva, European Pravda

Protest in Zaporizhya Photo: Suspilne

Protest in Kyiv Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Protest in Kyiv Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Later, protests were also reported in Kryvyi Rih, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and Kharkiv.

Readers of Ukrainska Pravda also reported about protests in Uzhhorod, Odesa and Ivano-Frankivsk.

Protest in Uzhhorod Photo: Readers of Ukrainska pravda

Protests in Ivano-Frankivsk Photo: Readers of Ukrainska pravda

The previous day, protests were already held in Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Lviv, Sumy, Lutsk and other cities.

Background:

On 21 July, employees of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office conducted approximately 80 searches targeting 19 employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau in various oblasts of Ukraine.

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) voted for draft law No. 12414 that would make the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) – currently independent anti-corruption institutions – dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general.

On the evening of 22 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed bill No. 12414.

Protests were held in many cities across Ukraine following the adoption of this legislative initiative.

