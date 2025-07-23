Ukraine pushes for leaders' summit with Trump and Erdoğan by August amidst Istanbul talks

Ukraine offered the Russian side to convene a leaders’ meeting, featuring Turkish President Recep Erdoğan and US President Donald Trump, by the end of August.

Source: Oleksandr Bevz, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, announcing the outcomes of the meeting of delegations in Istanbul on 23 July, writes Suspilne, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During a meeting with the Russian delegation in Istanbul on Wednesday, the Ukrainian side once again proposed hosting a leaders’ summit in August.

Bevz recalled that even at the initial Istanbul meeting, the Ukrainian side suggested a leaders’ format, though it never materialised.

Quote from Bevz: "This time, we once again proposed a leaders’ meeting, for we recognise that only at this level can fundamental issues be resolved.

The Ukrainian delegation suggested holding this summit in August. Why? Because any date within this window aligns with the vision of our partners, notably the United States, and the deadline set by President Trump for reaching a solution."

The Ukrainian side also affirmed its readiness for a ceasefire, particularly halting strikes on critical and civilian infrastructure. Additionally, Umierov noted that the parties explored further stages of prisoner and civilian exchanges.

The Russian side agreed to the repatriation of individuals held captive for over three years, including the seriously wounded and the young.

Umierov highlighted that more than 1,200 people will participate in the humanitarian exchange between Russia and Ukraine.

He also added that no concessions have been secured regarding the truce, with groups now focusing on priorities in regard to prisoner exchanges and planning a leaders’ summit.

Background: On the evening of 23 July, the third round of peace talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations commenced in Istanbul, Türkiye.

