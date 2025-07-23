All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine pushes for leaders' summit with Trump and Erdoğan by August amidst Istanbul talks

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 23 July 2025, 22:05
Ukraine pushes for leaders' summit with Trump and Erdoğan by August amidst Istanbul talks
Rustem Umierov. Screenshot: broadcast by Suspilne

Ukraine offered the Russian side to convene a leaders’ meeting, featuring Turkish President Recep Erdoğan and US President Donald Trump, by the end of August.

Source: Oleksandr Bevz, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, announcing the outcomes of the meeting of delegations in Istanbul on 23 July, writes Suspilne, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During a meeting with the Russian delegation in Istanbul on Wednesday, the Ukrainian side once again proposed hosting a leaders’ summit in August.

Advertisement:

Bevz recalled that even at the initial Istanbul meeting, the Ukrainian side suggested a leaders’ format, though it never materialised.

Quote from Bevz: "This time, we once again proposed a leaders’ meeting, for we recognise that only at this level can fundamental issues be resolved.

The Ukrainian delegation suggested holding this summit in August. Why? Because any date within this window aligns with the vision of our partners, notably the United States, and the deadline set by President Trump for reaching a solution."

The Ukrainian side also affirmed its readiness for a ceasefire, particularly halting strikes on critical and civilian infrastructure. Additionally, Umierov noted that the parties explored further stages of prisoner and civilian exchanges.

The Russian side agreed to the repatriation of individuals held captive for over three years, including the seriously wounded and the young.

Umierov highlighted that more than 1,200 people will participate in the humanitarian exchange between Russia and Ukraine.

He also added that no concessions have been secured regarding the truce, with groups now focusing on priorities in regard to prisoner exchanges and planning a leaders’ summit.

Background: On the evening of 23 July, the third round of peace talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations commenced in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

negotiationsRustem UmierovRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine-Russia Istanbul agreement yields ninth prisoner exchange
Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies hail Zelenskyy's law reform initiative to safeguard their independence
Protests over law restricting anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine begin in 17 cities – photos
Zelenskyy promises to submit bill to guarantee "independence of anti-corruption institutions"
Ukraine's former minister for European integration says EU accession talks still realistic
European Commission deeply concerned about controversial law on anti-corruption agencies, awaits explanation from Kyiv
All News
negotiations
Russian delegation chief notes deep rift in memoranda after Türkiye talks with Ukraine
Third round of Ukraine-Russia talks begins in Istanbul
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will insist on immediate and full ceasefire in Istanbul talks
RECENT NEWS
22:35
Ukraine-Russia Istanbul agreement yields ninth prisoner exchange
22:30
Russian delegation chief notes deep rift in memoranda after Türkiye talks with Ukraine
22:05
Ukraine pushes for leaders' summit with Trump and Erdoğan by August amidst Istanbul talks
21:21
Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies hail Zelenskyy's law reform initiative to safeguard their independence
21:05
A Zelenskyy-Orbán alliance? How the president undermined Ukraine's path to EU membership and what happens next
20:54
Third round of Ukraine-Russia talks begins in Istanbul
20:45
Protests over law restricting anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine begin in 17 cities – photos
20:20
Ukraine's deputy PM for European integration assures Europe that reforms for EU accession remain priority for Ukraine
20:07
21-year-old Ukrainian adopted as a child by Italian family killed in action
19:18
Zelenskyy promises to submit bill to guarantee "independence of anti-corruption institutions"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: