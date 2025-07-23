Third round of Ukraine-Russia talks begins in Istanbul

The third round of peace talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations began on the evening of 23 July in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, reporting from the scene; Turkish news agency Anadolu

Details: It is reported that the Ukrainian delegation is headed by Rustem Umierov – now in the role of Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council. The Russian delegation is once again led by Putin’s aide Vladimir Medinsky.

Advertisement:

Anadolu stated that the talks were preceded by an opening statement from Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who said that the ultimate goal of these negotiations is a ceasefire that would pave the way for peace.

Earlier the same day, the Ukrainian delegation held a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, his senior adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. After the meeting, the delegation proceeded to Istanbul.

A source within the Ukrainian delegation stated that, as in the previous round, a brief preparatory meeting took place before the talks between Umierov, Fidan and Medinsky.

Sources said that the main topic of the talks is the preparation for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!