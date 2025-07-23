All Sections
Third round of Ukraine-Russia talks begins in Istanbul

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 23 July 2025, 20:54
Third round of Ukraine-Russia talks begins in Istanbul
The negotiations in Istanbul. Photo: Suspilne

The third round of peace talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations began on the evening of 23 July in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, reporting from the scene; Turkish news agency Anadolu

Details: It is reported that the Ukrainian delegation is headed by Rustem Umierov – now in the role of Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council. The Russian delegation is once again led by Putin’s aide Vladimir Medinsky.

Anadolu stated that the talks were preceded by an opening statement from Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who said that the ultimate goal of these negotiations is a ceasefire that would pave the way for peace.

Earlier the same day, the Ukrainian delegation held a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, his senior adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. After the meeting, the delegation proceeded to Istanbul.

A source within the Ukrainian delegation stated that, as in the previous round, a brief preparatory meeting took place before the talks between Umierov, Fidan and Medinsky.

Sources said that the main topic of the talks is the preparation for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

negotiationspeaceUkraineRussia
