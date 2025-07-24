All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Last defender of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island returns to Ukraine: details of prisoner exchange

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOThursday, 24 July 2025, 01:48
Last defender of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island returns to Ukraine: details of prisoner exchange
Ukrainians freed from Russian captivity on 23  July. Photo: Coordination Headquarters

The last of the defenders of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island – State Border Guard Service fighter Vitalii Hyrenko – has been brought back to Ukraine as part of the prisoner exchange on 23 July.

Source: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War; Defenders of Zmiinyi group on Facebook

Details: The headquarters shared details of the ninth stage of the exchange, which is taking place in accordance with the agreements reached in Istanbul.

Advertisement:

Quote: "By order of the President of Ukraine, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has secured the release from Russian captivity of a group of defenders suffering from injuries and serious illnesses.

Among those freed today are servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including from the Air Assault Forces, Navy and Territorial Defence Forces, as well as fighters from the State Border Guard Service, the National Guard and the National Police of Ukraine. In addition to rank-and-file soldiers and sergeants, officers have also been brought back. Some of the soldiers freed today were captured during the defence of Mariupol and spent over three years in captivity.

The last of the defenders of Zmiinyi Island – State Border Guard Service fighter Vitalii Hyrenko – is returning from captivity."

Details: The headquarters reported that the youngest defender swapped on 23 July is 27 years old and the oldest is 66.

In total, Ukrainians who fought on the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv fronts have been brought back home.

The Defenders of Zmiinyi group on Facebook published the name of the border guard who defended the island and has now returned as part of the exchange – Vitalii Hyrenko.

Previously: On 23 July, Ukraine conducted the ninth stage of the prisoner exchange, bringing seriously ill and gravely wounded soldiers back home.

The Ukrainian side has not disclosed how many people have been brought back during this stage. Meanwhile, Vladimir Medynskyi, the head of the Russian delegation, concluded that around 250 persons from each side had been exchanged. He claims this is the final exchange within the scope of previously established agreements.

Background:

  • On 24 February 2022, two unidentified vessels approached Zmiinyi Island. The Russians threatened the servicemen of the Izmail Border Detachment, demanding that they surrender. Russian forces used an international maritime safety communication channel.
  • The Russians opened fire on Zmiinyi Island using naval artillery and then deployed aircraft.
  • Late in the evening, the State Border Guard Service reported that contact with the border guards on Zmiinyi Island had been lost and that the island had likely been seized. The defenders of Zmiinyi Island were taken into Russian captivity.
  • In May 2022, the author of the famous phrase "Russian warship, go f*ck yourself" was freed from Russian captivity.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

exchangeZmiinyi Island
Advertisement:
Russia strikes central Kharkiv with guided bombs: three injured
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development joins EU concern over Ukraine’s crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
US senators warn Ukraine against undermining anti-corruption progress
Russians launch large-scale attack on Odesa: local market and houses on fire, architectural landmarks damaged – photos
US congresswoman spreads lie that Kyiv protests are due to Zelenskyy's refusal to make deal with Russia
Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies welcome Zelenskyy's law reform initiative to safeguard their independence
All News
exchange
Over 1,200 more prisoners to be exchanged under new Istanbul agreement – Ukrainian and Russian delegations
Ukraine-Russia Istanbul agreement yields ninth prisoner exchange
Zelenskyy: Most of the Ukrainian POWs exchanged in June had been in Russian captivity since 2022 – video
RECENT NEWS
11:17
Russia strikes central Kharkiv with guided bombs: three injured
11:07
Brave1 defence tech cluster to issue grants for production of explosives
10:41
G7 ambassadors welcome Zelenskyy's statement on restoring Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies' independence and offer assistance
10:14
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development joins EU concern over Ukraine’s crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
09:35
US senators warn Ukraine against undermining anti-corruption progress
08:56
Ukrainian PM meets with G7 ambassadors amid criticism over threats to anti-corruption bodies' independence
08:38
Trump in contact with Senate regarding sanctions against Russia, but wants to make decision himself – White House
08:19
Russians launch 61 assaults on Pokrovsk front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:55
China supplies Russia with drone engines under guise of refrigerators – Reuters
07:40
Russia loses 1,050 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: