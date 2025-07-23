Ukraine-Russia Istanbul agreement yields ninth prisoner exchange

Ukraine conducted the ninth stage of the prisoner exchange on 23 July, bringing seriously ill and gravely wounded soldiers back home.

Source: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Today, already the 9th stage of the exchange agreed in Istanbul took place. Seriously ill and severely wounded defenders are returning home. We can now share the details — across all stages of the recent Istanbul agreements, we have managed to bring back more than 1,000 of our people. For a thousand families, this means the joy of embracing their loved ones again. I am grateful to everyone who contributed to this effort."

Freed prisoners. Photo: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: He added that the returning soldiers defended Ukraine across various frontline sectors, with a notable number held captive for over three years. All will receive essential support and medical care.

At the same time, Vladimir Medynskyi, the head of the Russian delegation, told journalists after the talks concluded that around 250 persons from each side had been exchanged. He claims this is the final exchange within the scope of previously established agreements.

Background:

On the evening of 23 July, the third round of peace talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations was held in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Ukraine offered the Russian side to convene a leaders’ meeting, featuring Turkish President Recep Erdoğan and US President Donald Trump, by the end of August.

