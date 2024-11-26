All Sections
Special unit of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence evacuates 15 cats from Zmiinyi Island – photos

Anna KovalenkoTuesday, 26 November 2024, 14:56
The rescued animals were placed in the Sirius shelter in Kyiv Oblast. Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on Telegram

The Tymur Special Unit of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence carried out an unusual operation in which they evacuated 15 cats from Zmiinyi Island. Frost threatened animals' carefree lives as winter arrived.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence on Telegram

Details: The animals were moved safely from the island in the Black Sea to the mainland. All 15 cats were sent to one of Ukraine's largest shelters, Sirius, in Kyiv Oblast.

The photographs posted by the soldiers show cats of all sizes and colours that were carefully arranged in animal baskets and brought ashore by boat.

 
A rescued cat
Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on Telegram

Those rescued from the Zmiinyi Island can be adopted by families; they will be ready to receive a new home once the adaptation period at the shelter has ended.

 
Rescued cats
Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on Telegram

Previously: At the end of October, Ukrainian emergency workers rescued a cat from a burning apartment that was hit in a Russian drone strike on Kyiv.

