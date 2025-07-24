All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Cherkasy: child among those injured

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 24 July 2025, 06:51
Russians attack Cherkasy: child among those injured

Russian forces conducted a strike on the city of Cherkasy on the night of 23-24 July, causing fires and injuring seven people, including a child.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force; Cherkasy Mayor Anatolii Bondarenko; Ukrinform; Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration 

Details: The Air Force reported that drones had been detected over Cherkasy Oblast and later warned that missiles were heading towards Cherkasy.

Advertisement:

Ukrinform said explosions had been heard in Cherkasy amid the heightened missile threat, along with the sound of air defence systems. The aerial attacks began at around 02:30-02:40. Two powerful explosions were reported in the city's south-west at 04:10.

Disruptions to electricity and internet services were recorded.

Bondarenko asked residents to keep their windows closed and promised to provide further updates later.

Updated: At 05:48 am, Taburets reported that several fires had broken out in the city following the attack. Early reports indicated that six people had been injured.

At 06:13, he wrote that, according to the emergency services, all fires had been extinguished.

At 06:31, Bondarenko reported that seven people had sought medical treatment, including one child.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Cherkasywarmissile strikedrones
Advertisement:
Russia strikes central Kharkiv with guided bombs: three injured
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development joins EU concern over Ukraine’s crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
US senators warn Ukraine against undermining anti-corruption progress
Russians launch large-scale attack on Odesa: local market and houses on fire, architectural landmarks damaged – photos
US congresswoman spreads lie that Kyiv protests are due to Zelenskyy's refusal to make deal with Russia
Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies welcome Zelenskyy's law reform initiative to safeguard their independence
All News
Cherkasy
Aftermath of Russian drone attack on Cherkasy shown in Ukrainian emergency workers video
Explosions occur near Cherkasy, air defence responds
Russian UAV attack on Cherkasy Oblast: drones hit industrial facilities, fire breaks out – photos
RECENT NEWS
11:17
Russia strikes central Kharkiv with guided bombs: three injured
11:07
Brave1 defence tech cluster to issue grants for production of explosives
10:41
G7 ambassadors welcome Zelenskyy's statement on restoring Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies' independence and offer assistance
10:14
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development joins EU concern over Ukraine’s crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
09:35
US senators warn Ukraine against undermining anti-corruption progress
08:56
Ukrainian PM meets with G7 ambassadors amid criticism over threats to anti-corruption bodies' independence
08:38
Trump in contact with Senate regarding sanctions against Russia, but wants to make decision himself – White House
08:19
Russians launch 61 assaults on Pokrovsk front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:55
China supplies Russia with drone engines under guise of refrigerators – Reuters
07:40
Russia loses 1,050 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: