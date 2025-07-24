Russians attack Cherkasy: child among those injured
Russian forces conducted a strike on the city of Cherkasy on the night of 23-24 July, causing fires and injuring seven people, including a child.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force; Cherkasy Mayor Anatolii Bondarenko; Ukrinform; Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration
Details: The Air Force reported that drones had been detected over Cherkasy Oblast and later warned that missiles were heading towards Cherkasy.
Ukrinform said explosions had been heard in Cherkasy amid the heightened missile threat, along with the sound of air defence systems. The aerial attacks began at around 02:30-02:40. Two powerful explosions were reported in the city's south-west at 04:10.
Disruptions to electricity and internet services were recorded.
Bondarenko asked residents to keep their windows closed and promised to provide further updates later.
Updated: At 05:48 am, Taburets reported that several fires had broken out in the city following the attack. Early reports indicated that six people had been injured.
At 06:13, he wrote that, according to the emergency services, all fires had been extinguished.
At 06:31, Bondarenko reported that seven people had sought medical treatment, including one child.
