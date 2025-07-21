All Sections
Explosions heard in Kharkiv as city comes under large-scale Russian drone attack

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 21 July 2025, 01:51
Explosion. Stock photo: Suspilne

Russian forces conducted a large-scale attack on the city of Kharkiv using Shahed drones on the night of 20-21 July.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Details: Terekhov said four explosions had been heard in the city, according to early reports, caused by Shahed drone hits.

Syniehubov reported that all the strikes had hit the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. Information on casualties or damage is being confirmed.

The city authorities are urging residents to stay in shelters as Russian drones remain in the airspace.

Shortly afterwards, Syniehubov reported at least 11 strikes by Russian drones in Kharkiv.

Terekhov added that Russia had attacked the city with 12 drones, with strikes recorded at four locations. At least 50 windows were shattered in a residential area. A fire broke out at civilian business premises. Power lines and a gas pipeline were also damaged.

Updated: At 06:33, the all-clear was given.

Background: 

  • Ukraine's Air Force warned that several Tu-95 strategic bombers had taken off from Olenya air base in Russia's Murmansk Oblast.
  • On the evening of 20 July, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and several oblasts due to a Russian drone attack. Air defence systems were responding to Russian targets.

