All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's air defence downs 90 drones and one missile, 13 drones and three missiles hit

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 24 July 2025, 12:00
Ukraine's air defence downs 90 drones and one missile, 13 drones and three missiles hit
The downed aerial assets. Infographic: Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia unleashed an assault with 107 aerial attack assets on the night of 23-24 July. Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 90 drones and one missile.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: Starting from 22:40 on 23 July, the Russians attacked Ukraine with four Iskander-K cruise missiles, 103 Shahed-type attack UAVs and decoy drones of various types launched from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, and Chauda and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Advertisement:

The attack targeted Odesa, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Cherkasy and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Early reports indicate that as of 11:30, one Iskander-K cruise missile and 90 UAVs (Shaheds and other types) were shot down or suppressed by anti-aircraft defence in Ukraine’s north, south, east and centre.

The impact of 13 UAVs and three missiles was recorded at 11 locations, with debris from downed aerial assets falling in six locations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Shahed droneair defenceUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy announces he approved text of new draft law on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies and will submit it soon to parliament
Ukrainian MPs register draft law aimed at restoring anti-corruption agencies' independence
Russia strikes central Kharkiv with guided bombs: 33 injured
Passenger plane crash in Russia claims lives of all 49 on board
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development joins EU concern over Ukraine’s crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
US senators warn Ukraine against undermining anti-corruption progress
All News
Shahed drone
Ukrainian air defence destroys 36 Russian drones overnight; 23 UAVs hit five locations
Ukraine's Air Force destroys 178 Russian drones, 23 UAVs strike 7 locations
Russian Shahed drones attack Sumy, striking educational and medical facilities and injuring people – photos
RECENT NEWS
15:29
European Commission backs Ukraine's anti-corruption pivot, urges action on their concerns
15:01
Zelenskyy announces he approved text of new draft law on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies and will submit it soon to parliament
14:19
Footage of first minutes after Russian strike on Kharkiv released – video
14:14
EXPLAINERWhat Tusk's government shake-up means for Ukraine
14:10
Lithuania calls on Ukraine to stay the course on anti-corruption reforms
13:18
Odesa's cultural heritage ravaged in overnight Russian attack – photos
13:14
Kherson hit by Russian aerial bombs: woman injured, school and medical facilities damaged – photos
13:07
Zelenskyy briefs UK PM on anti-corruption agency reform
13:01
Russian forces strike railway rolling stock to block access to Odesa ports
12:56
EXPLAINERWhy the 'NABU law' halts Ukraine's path to EU membership and whether Zelenskyy was aware of the consequences
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: