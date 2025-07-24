Ukraine's air defence downs 90 drones and one missile, 13 drones and three missiles hit

Russia unleashed an assault with 107 aerial attack assets on the night of 23-24 July. Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 90 drones and one missile.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: Starting from 22:40 on 23 July, the Russians attacked Ukraine with four Iskander-K cruise missiles, 103 Shahed-type attack UAVs and decoy drones of various types launched from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, and Chauda and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The attack targeted Odesa, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Cherkasy and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Early reports indicate that as of 11:30, one Iskander-K cruise missile and 90 UAVs (Shaheds and other types) were shot down or suppressed by anti-aircraft defence in Ukraine’s north, south, east and centre.

The impact of 13 UAVs and three missiles was recorded at 11 locations, with debris from downed aerial assets falling in six locations.

