Swiss volunteer injured in attack on Vovchansk

A volunteer from Switzerland has suffered injuries as a result of a Russian attack on the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The prosecutor's office clarified that the attack in which the Swiss citizen was injured occurred on 30 May.

Quote: "The man had come to Ukraine as part of a humanitarian mission to assist in the evacuation of people and animals from areas of active hostilities. He received medical assistance."

A pre-trial investigation was launched into violations of laws and customs of war due to the attack.

Background:

Vovchansk has become one of the centres of fighting following the Russian advance in northern Kharkiv Oblast and according to Ukrainian official data, the Armed Forces of Ukraine control 70% of the city.

In September 2023, a Spanish and a Canadian volunteer were killed in Ukraine by a Russian bombardment.

In addition, an investigation has established that 28-year-old British volunteer Christopher Perry, who was assisting in delivering humanitarian aid in Donbas, may have been killed by Wagner Group militants.

