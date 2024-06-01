All Sections
Swiss volunteer injured in attack on Vovchansk

Oleh PavliukSaturday, 1 June 2024, 10:17
Swiss volunteer injured in attack on Vovchansk
Town of Vovchansk. Stock photo: Getty Images

A volunteer from Switzerland has suffered injuries as a result of a Russian attack on the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The prosecutor's office clarified that the attack in which the Swiss citizen was injured occurred on 30 May. 

Quote: "The man had come to Ukraine as part of a humanitarian mission to assist in the evacuation of people and animals from areas of active hostilities. He received medical assistance." 

A pre-trial investigation was launched into violations of laws and customs of war due to the attack. 

Background

  • Vovchansk has become one of the centres of fighting following the Russian advance in northern Kharkiv Oblast and according to Ukrainian official data, the Armed Forces of Ukraine control 70% of the city.
  • In September 2023, a Spanish and a Canadian volunteer were killed in Ukraine by a Russian bombardment.
  • In addition, an investigation has established that 28-year-old British volunteer Christopher Perry, who was assisting in delivering humanitarian aid in Donbas, may have been killed by Wagner Group militants.

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastvolunteerswar
