Iryna BalachukThursday, 24 July 2025, 17:59
Mandatory evacuation of children begins from Dobropillia and 9 other settlements in Donetsk Oblast
Dobropillia on map. Screenshot: deepstatemap.live

The authorities of Donetsk Oblast have decided to carry out the mandatory evacuation of families with children from the city of Dobropillia and nine other settlements that are getting closer to the line of contact.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "We are beginning the mandatory evacuation of families with children from the city of Dobropillia, as well as the villages of Hannivka, Novyi Donbas and Rubizhne in the Dobropillia hromada, and the villages of Dobropillia, Nadiia, Novokryvorizhzhia, Novomariivka, Novofedorivka and Raksha in the Kryvyi Rih hromada."  [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]

Details: According to Filashkin, approximately 928 children currently reside in these areas.

Quote: "I have instructed local authorities and heads of relevant departments of the oblast administration, in coordination with law enforcers, to swiftly organise the proper evacuation of families with children and to ensure they are provided with adequate living conditions in safer parts of Ukraine."

For reference: The line of contact is currently around 15 kilometres from the city of Dobropillia.

Background: On the evening of 16 July, Russian forces dropped an FAB-500 aerial bomb on the centre of Dobropillia, killing four people and injuring 27.

