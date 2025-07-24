US to provide Ukraine with air defence equipment worth US$180 million

The United States will provide Ukraine with air defence equipment worth US$180 million.

Source: US Defense Security Cooperation Agency

Details: The package does not include major air defence systems. The agency states that the US will provide Ukraine with:

Advertisement:

modifications and maintenance;

spare parts;

consumables and accessories;

repair and return support;

personnel training and training equipment;

engineering, technical and logistics services from the US government and contractors;

and other related logistics and programme support elements.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency did not specify who will cover the cost of transferring the US$180 million worth of air defence equipment to Ukraine.

Background: On 23 July, the US Department of State approved the sale of two military aid packages to Ukraine. The first package includes HAWK Phase III air defence systems and their maintenance, while the second includes Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and their repair.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!