All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US to provide Ukraine with air defence equipment worth US$180 million

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 24 July 2025, 23:13
US to provide Ukraine with air defence equipment worth US$180 million
Patriot air defence system. Stock photo: Philipp Schulze/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

The United States will provide Ukraine with air defence equipment worth US$180 million.

Source: US Defense Security Cooperation Agency

Details: The package does not include major air defence systems. The agency states that the US will provide Ukraine with:

Advertisement:
  • modifications and maintenance;
  • spare parts;
  • consumables and accessories;
  • repair and return support;
  • personnel training and training equipment;
  • engineering, technical and logistics services from the US government and contractors;
  • and other related logistics and programme support elements.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency did not specify who will cover the cost of transferring the US$180 million worth of air defence equipment to Ukraine.

Background: On 23 July, the US Department of State approved the sale of two military aid packages to Ukraine. The first package includes HAWK Phase III air defence systems and their maintenance, while the second includes Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and their repair.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAaid for Ukraineair defence
Advertisement:
Starlink back online overnight: Ukrainian troops were without communication for over 2 hours
Drones attack various regions of Russia, Azot chemical plant hit – videos
​​Ukraine's MPs begin admitting mistake in vote on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies law
Anti-corruption agency says Zelenskyy's bill will restore its independence
Zelenskyy submits bill to parliament on independence of anti-corruption agencies
Russian attack on Kharkiv: 41 injured, business destroyed
All News
USA
US senators warn Ukraine against undermining anti-corruption progress
US congresswoman spreads lie that Kyiv protests are due to Zelenskyy's refusal to make deal with Russia
US approves sale of two military assistance packages to Ukraine worth US$322 million – Pentagon
RECENT NEWS
09:43
Russia attacks Ukraine overnight with two Iskander missiles and 61 drones: 7 hits recorded
09:30
Russians kill civilian in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:05
updatedExplosions heard in Sumy: Russians damage administrative building – photo
08:50
Over 170 clashes on front line, third of which on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:20
Russian UAVs hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring one man and causing fires
08:17
Starlink back online overnight: Ukrainian troops were without communication for over 2 hours
08:00
Russia loses 980 soldiers over past day
07:30
Drones attack various regions of Russia, Azot chemical plant hit – videos
01:25
Kherson is effectively being encircled by drones – local journalist
00:25
​​Ukraine's MPs begin admitting mistake in vote on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies law
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: