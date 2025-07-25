Russia loses 980 soldiers over past day

A Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian defence forces continue to inflict losses on Russia. Over the past day alone, Russia lost 980 soldiers and more than 300 weapons and pieces of equipment.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 1,047,250 (+980) military personnel;

military personnel; 11,049 (+3) tanks;

tanks; 23,052 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 30,777 (+31) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,446 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,201 (+2) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

340 (+0) helicopters;

47,834 (+196) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,535 (+2) cruise missiles;

cruise missiles; 28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

56,213 (+76) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,935 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

