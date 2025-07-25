Russia loses 980 soldiers over past day
Friday, 25 July 2025, 08:00
The Ukrainian defence forces continue to inflict losses on Russia. Over the past day alone, Russia lost 980 soldiers and more than 300 weapons and pieces of equipment.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,047,250 (+980) military personnel;
- 11,049 (+3) tanks;
- 23,052 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
- 30,777 (+31) artillery systems;
- 1,446 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,201 (+2) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 47,834 (+196) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,535 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 56,213 (+76) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,935 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
