All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 980 soldiers over past day

Iryna BalachukFriday, 25 July 2025, 08:00
Russia loses 980 soldiers over past day
A Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian defence forces continue to inflict losses on Russia. Over the past day alone, Russia lost 980 soldiers and more than 300 weapons and pieces of equipment.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 1,047,250 (+980) military personnel;
  • 11,049 (+3) tanks;
  • 23,052 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 30,777 (+31) artillery systems;
  • 1,446 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,201 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 47,834 (+196) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,535 (+2) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 56,213 (+76) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,935 (+0)  special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaCasualties
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy denies speaking with von der Leyen after signing controversial law
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency searched German residence of former deputy head of Zelenskyy's Office in July – Ukrainska Pravda sources
Starlink back online overnight: Ukrainian troops were without communication for over 2 hours
Drones attack various regions of Russia, Azot chemical plant hit – videos
​​Ukraine's MPs begin admitting mistake in vote on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies law
Anti-corruption agency says Zelenskyy's bill will restore its independence
All News
Russia
Estonia says Russia moves electronic warfare systems closer to NATO borders
Cyberattack on Dutch Public Prosecution Office linked to Russia
Passenger plane crash in Russia claims lives of all 49 on board
RECENT NEWS
12:27
Polish Foreign Minister: We warned Zelenskyy against halting anti‑corruption efforts
12:27
EU ambassador discusses independence of anti-corruption agencies with Ukraine's prosecutor general
12:11
Ukrainian Parliament schedules date to review Zelenskyy's bill on anti-corruption agencies' independence
12:10
Ukraine aims to sell drones to US worth US$10-30bn
12:01
updatedRussia hits hospital in Kharkiv with guided aerial bomb: 1 killed, 6 injured
11:56
Woman injured in Russia's 12 July strike on Chernivtsi dies in hospital, death toll rises to 4
11:49
Russian strike on Kharkiv on 24 July: 5 still hospitalised, including children
11:48
President's office orders law enforcement to eliminate Ukrainian anti‑corruption agencies' influence
11:21
Zelenskyy denies speaking with von der Leyen after signing controversial law
11:16
Zelenskyy asserts he does not want to risk Ukraine's European future
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: