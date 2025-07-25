Russians kill civilian in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

One person was killed and another injured as a result of Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of 25 July.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A 63-year-old man was killed as a result of an enemy attack on the Polohy district."

Details: Fedorov said that the man killed by a Russian drone was a resident of the village of Poltavka. A house in the village was also damaged.

A 64-year-old woman sustained serious injuries due to a Russian attack in the town of Stepnohirsk. She was taken to hospital, and her condition is assessed as critical.

Fedorov added that the Russians attacked residential areas with artillery, damaging houses in the town.

