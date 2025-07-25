Zelenskyy asserts he does not want to risk Ukraine's European future

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he does not want to jeopardise Ukraine’s European integration amid the controversy surrounding the law placing the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) under the control of the Prosecutor General.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Zelenskyy during a press briefing on 25 July, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said he "does not want to risk anything" concerning Ukraine’s European path and assured international partners that he would find a way out of the situation caused by the adoption of the controversial NABU and SAPO law.

"We are part of the same infrastructure as Europe, and we want to be part of Europe. No one wants to risk anything. I assured all our partners – those who spoke with me about the war, about Türkiye… As for NABU and SAPO, I told them that I will find a solution. I will propose my own vision based on what anti-corruption activists need and what society wants," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

On 23 July, European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier expressed Brussels’ deep concern about the adopted law and said that von der Leyen had contacted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, voicing her serious concerns and requesting explanations from Kyiv.

On 24 July, the European Commission welcomed the Ukrainian authorities’ willingness to resolve the situation regarding SAPO and NABU, and noted it would continue working closely with Ukraine to ensure its concerns are properly addressed.

