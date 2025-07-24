All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

European Commission backs Ukraine's anti-corruption pivot, urges action on their concerns

Tetyana Vysotska, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 24 July 2025, 15:29
European Commission backs Ukraine's anti-corruption pivot, urges action on their concerns
EU and Ukraine’s flags. Photo: Getty Images

The European Commission applauds Ukraine’s leadership for steps to rectify the situation surrounding the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), while actively cooperating with Kyiv to ensure its remarks are thoroughly considered.

Source: European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier during a conversation with journalists in Brussels on 24 July, as reported by European Pravda correspondent 

Details: The European Commission is engaging with Ukrainian authorities to guarantee that its concerns regarding the fight against corruption are duly addressed.

Advertisement:

"We have expressed our concerns and worries. We have seen that the Ukrainian government has taken action. We welcome that action," Mercier stated.

He added that the European Commission is partnering with Ukrainian officials "to make sure that these concerns regarding the fight against corruption, which is an extremely important priority for us and for Ukraine as well, are indeed correctly addressed".

"We welcome the fact that the Ukrainian government is taking action and we work with them to make sure that our concerns, which have been clearly explained yesterday and the day before yesterday, are indeed taken into account," the European Commission spokesman emphasised.

As reported by European Pravda, the G7 ambassadors have welcomed Zelenskyy's promise to restore the independence of Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies and offered their assistance in this regard.

Read more: A Zelenskyy-Orbán alliance? How the president undermined Ukraine's path to EU membership and what happens next

Background: 

  • On the evening of 23 July, Zelenskyy commented on the outrage from the public and international partners over the actions targeting anti-corruption institutions, promising to submit his own draft law to guarantee their independence.
  • On 23 July, the European Commission expressed deep concern over the adoption of a law that makes the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general and requested an explanation from Kyiv at the highest level.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

European CommissionZelenskyyNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy's bill to reinstate independence of anti-corruption bodies
Zelenskyy submits bill to parliament on independence of anti-corruption agencies
Russian attack on Kharkiv: 41 injured, business destroyed
Zelenskyy announces he approved text of new draft law on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies and will submit it soon to parliament
Ukrainian MPs register draft law aimed at restoring anti-corruption agencies' independence
Passenger plane crash in Russia claims lives of all 49 on board
All News
European Commission
EU enlargement commissioner slams Ukraine's law eroding autonomy of anti-corruption watchdogs
EU commissioner expects Ukraine to have opened all negotiating clusters by end of year
European Commission outlines immediate plans for €210bn in frozen Russian assets
RECENT NEWS
19:33
Over 40 OSCE states demand investigation into torture of Ukrainian POWs
19:24
Man killed in Russian drone attack on Odesa
19:04
Zelenskyy's bill to reinstate independence of anti-corruption bodies
18:43
Zelenskyy submits bill to parliament on independence of anti-corruption agencies
18:38
Zelensky tells Merz how he plans to strengthen anti-corruption bodies
18:30
Russians launch airstrike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast: fatalities and injuries reported – photos
17:59
Mandatory evacuation of children begins from Dobropillia and 9 other settlements in Donetsk Oblast
17:51
Estonia says Russia moves electronic warfare systems closer to NATO borders
17:18
Drone hits base of Norwegian humanitarian organisation in Mykolaiv
17:12
Cyberattack on Dutch Public Prosecution Office linked to Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: