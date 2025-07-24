European Commission backs Ukraine's anti-corruption pivot, urges action on their concerns

The European Commission applauds Ukraine’s leadership for steps to rectify the situation surrounding the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), while actively cooperating with Kyiv to ensure its remarks are thoroughly considered.

Source: European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier during a conversation with journalists in Brussels on 24 July, as reported by European Pravda correspondent

Details: The European Commission is engaging with Ukrainian authorities to guarantee that its concerns regarding the fight against corruption are duly addressed.

Advertisement:

"We have expressed our concerns and worries. We have seen that the Ukrainian government has taken action. We welcome that action," Mercier stated.

He added that the European Commission is partnering with Ukrainian officials "to make sure that these concerns regarding the fight against corruption, which is an extremely important priority for us and for Ukraine as well, are indeed correctly addressed".

"We welcome the fact that the Ukrainian government is taking action and we work with them to make sure that our concerns, which have been clearly explained yesterday and the day before yesterday, are indeed taken into account," the European Commission spokesman emphasised.

As reported by European Pravda, the G7 ambassadors have welcomed Zelenskyy's promise to restore the independence of Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies and offered their assistance in this regard.

Read more: A Zelenskyy-Orbán alliance? How the president undermined Ukraine's path to EU membership and what happens next

Background:

On the evening of 23 July, Zelenskyy commented on the outrage from the public and international partners over the actions targeting anti-corruption institutions, promising to submit his own draft law to guarantee their independence.

On 23 July, the European Commission expressed deep concern over the adoption of a law that makes the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general and requested an explanation from Kyiv at the highest level.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!