Zelenskyy tasks Ukrainian manufacturers with producing 1,000 interceptor drones per day

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has set a target for Ukrainian drone manufacturers: to ensure the country has the ability to deploy at least 1,000 interceptor drones per day. The president mentioned the target after visiting a facility that produces interceptor drones.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "I set this task at the Staff meeting – I met with representatives of this production and other manufacturers. Our request is for 1,000 interceptors per day."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine must reach this production level within a defined timeframe. He said the government is ensuring contracting is in place, and work continues with international partners to prevent any funding shortfalls.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!