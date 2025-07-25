All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy tasks Ukrainian manufacturers with producing 1,000 interceptor drones per day

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 25 July 2025, 18:23
Zelenskyy tasks Ukrainian manufacturers with producing 1,000 interceptor drones per day
Zelenskyy visiting an interceptor drone manufacturing facility. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has set a target for Ukrainian drone manufacturers: to ensure the country has the ability to deploy at least 1,000 interceptor drones per day. The president mentioned the target after visiting a facility that produces interceptor drones.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "I set this task at the Staff meeting – I met with representatives of this production and other manufacturers. Our request is for 1,000 interceptors per day."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine must reach this production level within a defined timeframe. He said the government is ensuring contracting is in place, and work continues with international partners to prevent any funding shortfalls.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

droneswarZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Ukrainians protest against law restricting anti-corruption agencies for fourth day – photos
EU ambassadors approve Ukraine Facility tranche with €1.5bn reduction due to insufficient reforms
Zelenskyy: We need war to end and that begins with a leaders' meeting
Funeral of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna to take place in Kyiv next month
EU reduces a fourth tranche of funding to Ukraine over unfinished reforms
Polish foreign minister called on Trump's envoy Kellogg to resume arms supplies to Ukraine – The Telegraph
All News
drones
Ukraine aims to sell drones to US worth US$10-30bn
Russia attacks Ukraine overnight with two Iskander missiles and 61 drones: 7 hits recorded
Russian UAVs hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring one man and causing fires
RECENT NEWS
22:36
Russians strike central Kharkiv with drone: residential building damaged
21:51
Turkish president wants to organise meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, his office clarifies
21:27
Ukrainians protest against law restricting anti-corruption agencies for fourth day – photos
20:25
Third anniversary of Olenivka terror attack: where and when to attend memorial events outside Ukraine
19:30
First funeral held in Lviv for Ukrainian POWs killed in Russian plane crash
19:17
Trump has not ruled out secondary sanctions against Russia ahead of 50-day deadline
18:45
US helicopter manufacturer seeks production site in Ukraine
18:36
EU ambassadors approve Ukraine Facility tranche with €1.5bn reduction due to insufficient reforms
18:23
Zelenskyy tasks Ukrainian manufacturers with producing 1,000 interceptor drones per day
17:31
EXPLAINERWhat challenges EU members face after NATO's decision to increase defence spending
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: