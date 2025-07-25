All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians strike central Kharkiv with drone: residential building damaged

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 25 July 2025, 22:36
Russians strike central Kharkiv with drone: residential building damaged
Kharkiv. Stock photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

Russian forces launched a drone strike on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv on the evening of 25 July, damaging an apartment building.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote: "A Chernika UAV has hit central Kharkiv in the Kyivskyi district. There are residential buildings in the vicinity. We are seeking to establish the consequences of the attack.

Advertisement:

According to the latest information, the strike hit a road near residential buildings and a medical facility. The details are being ascertained."

Details: Terekhov later added that an apartment building had been damaged. Information on casualties is being established.

Previously: Earlier on Friday, Russian forces dropped a guided aerial bomb on a medical facility in Kharkiv’s Industrialnyi district, killing one person and injuring 14 others.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KharkivRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainians protest against law restricting anti-corruption agencies for fourth day – photos
EU ambassadors approve Ukraine Facility tranche with €1.5bn reduction due to insufficient reforms
Zelenskyy: We need war to end and that begins with a leaders' meeting
Funeral of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna to take place in Kyiv next month
EU reduces a fourth tranche of funding to Ukraine over unfinished reforms
Polish foreign minister called on Trump's envoy Kellogg to resume arms supplies to Ukraine – The Telegraph
All News
Kharkiv
Russian forces hit tuberculosis hospital in Kharkiv – photos
Russia hits hospital in Kharkiv with guided aerial bomb: 1 killed, 14 injured – photos, video
Russian strike on Kharkiv on 24 July: 5 still hospitalised, including children
RECENT NEWS
22:36
Russians strike central Kharkiv with drone: residential building damaged
21:51
Turkish president wants to organise meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, his office clarifies
21:27
Ukrainians protest against law restricting anti-corruption agencies for fourth day – photos
20:25
Third anniversary of Olenivka terror attack: where and when to attend memorial events outside Ukraine
19:30
First funeral held in Lviv for Ukrainian POWs killed in Russian plane crash
19:17
Trump has not ruled out secondary sanctions against Russia ahead of 50-day deadline
18:45
US helicopter manufacturer seeks production site in Ukraine
18:36
EU ambassadors approve Ukraine Facility tranche with €1.5bn reduction due to insufficient reforms
18:23
Zelenskyy tasks Ukrainian manufacturers with producing 1,000 interceptor drones per day
17:31
EXPLAINERWhat challenges EU members face after NATO's decision to increase defence spending
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: