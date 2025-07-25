Russians strike central Kharkiv with drone: residential building damaged

Russian forces launched a drone strike on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv on the evening of 25 July, damaging an apartment building.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote: "A Chernika UAV has hit central Kharkiv in the Kyivskyi district. There are residential buildings in the vicinity. We are seeking to establish the consequences of the attack.

According to the latest information, the strike hit a road near residential buildings and a medical facility. The details are being ascertained."

Details: Terekhov later added that an apartment building had been damaged. Information on casualties is being established.

Previously: Earlier on Friday, Russian forces dropped a guided aerial bomb on a medical facility in Kharkiv’s Industrialnyi district, killing one person and injuring 14 others.

