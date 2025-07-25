All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia hits hospital in Kharkiv with guided aerial bomb: 1 killed, 12 injured

Iryna BalachukFriday, 25 July 2025, 13:31
Russia hits hospital in Kharkiv with guided aerial bomb: 1 killed, 12 injured

Russian forces have dropped a guided aerial bomb on a medical facility in Kharkiv’s Industrialnyi district, killing one person and injuring six others.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "In the Industrialnyi district, a guided bomb struck the building of a medical facility. Nearby is another building used for patient treatment… There is information about one fatality caused by the Russian guided bomb."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians struck the city of Kharkiv at around 11:30 in the morning.

Terekhov also reported that six people were injured in the attack.

He later added that the Russian guided bomb had damaged a house located near the medical facility.

Syniehubov reported that early data suggests the Russian bomb hit the roof of the medical facility. Among the injured is a 12-year-old girl who is experiencing an acute stress reaction.

Update: Around 13:00, Syniehubov reported that the number of casualties had increased to 12. Four of them are in hospital.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkivcasualties
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Parliament schedules date to review Zelenskyy's bill on anti-corruption agencies' independence
Zelenskyy denies speaking with von der Leyen after signing controversial law
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency searched German residence of former deputy head of Zelenskyy's Office in July – Ukrainska Pravda sources
Starlink back online overnight: Ukrainian troops were without communication for over 2 hours
Drones attack various regions of Russia, Azot chemical plant hit – videos
​​Ukraine's MPs begin admitting mistake in vote on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies law
All News
Kharkiv
Russian strike on Kharkiv on 24 July: 5 still hospitalised, including children
Estonian foreign minister on attacks against Ukraine: Russia continues its path of terror
Russian attack on Kharkiv: 41 injured, business destroyed
RECENT NEWS
14:53
Krakow launches investigation into Pole fighting for Russia and spreading propaganda
14:42
EXPLAINERWhy the attack on NABU will have long-term consequences and how to fix the situation
14:24
Polish foreign minister called on Trump's envoy Kellogg to resume arms supplies to Ukraine – The Telegraph
13:31
updatedRussia hits hospital in Kharkiv with guided aerial bomb: 1 killed, 12 injured
13:29
Kremlin doubts meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin can be achieved in 30 days
13:18
Russia's drone and artillery strike on Kherson kills man and injures seven
12:27
Polish Foreign Minister: We warned Zelenskyy against halting anti‑corruption efforts
12:27
EU ambassador discusses independence of anti-corruption agencies with Ukraine's prosecutor general
12:11
Ukrainian Parliament schedules date to review Zelenskyy's bill on anti-corruption agencies' independence
12:10
Ukraine aims to sell drones to US worth US$10-30bn
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: