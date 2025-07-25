Russia hits hospital in Kharkiv with guided aerial bomb: 1 killed, 12 injured
Russian forces have dropped a guided aerial bomb on a medical facility in Kharkiv’s Industrialnyi district, killing one person and injuring six others.
Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "In the Industrialnyi district, a guided bomb struck the building of a medical facility. Nearby is another building used for patient treatment… There is information about one fatality caused by the Russian guided bomb."
Details: The Russians struck the city of Kharkiv at around 11:30 in the morning.
Terekhov also reported that six people were injured in the attack.
He later added that the Russian guided bomb had damaged a house located near the medical facility.
Syniehubov reported that early data suggests the Russian bomb hit the roof of the medical facility. Among the injured is a 12-year-old girl who is experiencing an acute stress reaction.
Update: Around 13:00, Syniehubov reported that the number of casualties had increased to 12. Four of them are in hospital.
