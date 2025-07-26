Russia loses 1,080 soldiers over past day
Saturday, 26 July 2025, 07:02
Russian forces have lost 1,080 soldiers killed and wounded and seven tanks over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,048,330 (+1,080) military personnel;
- 11,056 (+7) tanks;
- 23,059 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
- 30,812 (+35) artillery systems;
- 1,448 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,201 (+0) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 47,959 (+125) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,535 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 56,371 (+158) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,935 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
