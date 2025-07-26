All Sections
Russia loses 1,080 soldiers over past day

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 26 July 2025, 07:02
Russia loses 1,080 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian soldiers launching fire. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have lost 1,080 soldiers killed and wounded and seven tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,048,330 (+1,080) military personnel;
  • 11,056 (+7) tanks;
  • 23,059 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 30,812 (+35) artillery systems;
  • 1,448 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,201 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 47,959 (+125) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,535 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 56,371 (+158) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,935 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

