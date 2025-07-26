Russia launch 235 aerial assets on Ukraine: 10 missiles and 25 UAVs reached their targets
Saturday, 26 July 2025, 09:40
Ukraine's Air Force have reported that Russian forces launched an attack using 235 aerial assets (208 UAVs and 27 missiles) on the night of 25-26 July.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force
Details: In particular, the Russians used 208 UAVs, 12 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, eight Iskander-K cruise missiles and seven Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missiles.
Advertisement:
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was the main target.
The Air Force noted that 183 UAVs and 17 missiles were downed or suppressed by electronic warfare.
Ten missiles and 25 UAV hits were recorded across nine locations and debris from downed weapons fell in eight locations.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!