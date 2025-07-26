Senator Blumenthal: Support for Ukraine depends on Zelensky's commitment to fighting corruption

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, co-author of a bill on new sanctions against Russia, has responded to mass protests in Ukraine against a controversial law on anti-corruption agencies.

Source: Richard Blumenthal on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Blumenthal said that Ukrainians are demonstrating "democracy in action".

"I hope Zelenskyy will continue to show transparency and anti-corruption commitment. His credibility and support depend on it," Blumenthal said.

On 24 July, Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, co-author of the bill imposing new tough sanctions against Russia, issued a statement on law No. 12414, which deprives Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies of their independence. They warned Ukraine against undermining progress in fighting corruption.

Background:

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he does not want to jeopardise Ukraine’s European integration amid the controversy surrounding the law making the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general.

On 25 July, Ruslan Stefanchuk, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament), announced that the president's bill to rectify the situation regarding the independence of NABU and SAPO would be considered on 31 July.

