Ukrainian Parliament schedules date to review Zelenskyy's bill on anti-corruption agencies' independence

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 25 July 2025, 12:11
Ukrainian Parliament schedules date to review Zelenskyy's bill on anti-corruption agencies' independence
Ruslan Stefanchuk. Photo: Getty Images

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) has scheduled a session for 31 July to review presidential bill No. 13533, in which Volodymyr Zelenskyy pledges to ensure the independence of Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies.

Source: Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk on social media

Quote: "A session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to review the urgent presidential bill On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine to Strengthen the Powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (registration No. 13533) will be held on 31 July 2025."

Details: The speaker announced that during the review, he will propose adopting the bill both in the first reading and as a whole, as well as supporting its immediate signing.

He added that the Rada will also consider other "important legislative initiatives" during the session.

Background:

  • On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) voted in favour of draft law No. 12414, making NABU and SAPO dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed it into law that evening.
  • Protests were held in many cities across Ukraine after the law was passed.
  • After that, Zelenskyy promised to submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "empower the law enforcement system" and preserve "all provisions necessary for the independence of anti-corruption institutions".
  • NABU stated that Zelenskyy's bill would reinstate all the powers and guarantees of independence for NABU and SAPO.

