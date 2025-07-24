All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US senators warn Ukraine against undermining anti-corruption progress

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 24 July 2025, 09:35
US senators warn Ukraine against undermining anti-corruption progress
Protests on 23 July. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

US Senators Jeanne Shaheen from the Democratic Party and Lindsey Graham from the Republican Party have expressed concern that a recently adopted law, which makes Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general, undermines much of the country’s progress in fighting corruption.

Source: a joint statement by the senators, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In their statement, Shaheen and Graham noted that since the Revolution of Dignity [a series of protests in Ukraine in 2013-2014, sparked by the government's decision to halt a European Union association agreement – ed.], Ukraine has made significant progress in combatting corruption.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The Verkhovna Rada's [Ukrainian parliament’s] recent passage of a law, signed by President Zelenskyy, we fear undermines much of that progress and goes against Ukraine's tremendous fighting spirit as well as the expectations of Ukraine's citizenry and the international community."

Details: The senators stressed that one of the most common arguments in favour of ending support for Ukraine is the claim that the country is riddled with corruption.

"We acknowledge that Ukraine continues to make progress on this front and we urge the government to refrain from any actions that undermine that progress," Shaheen and Graham stated.

They expressed their belief that it is in both Ukraine’s and the United States’ interest to meet public expectations and ensure reliable governance, which would form the basis for Ukraine’s economic prosperity and further US investment.

Background:

  • On 23 July, the European Commission expressed deep concern over the adoption of a law making the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general, and requested an explanation from Kyiv at the highest level.
  • The European Parliament believes that Kyiv has jeopardised further EU aid and Ukraine’s accession prospects.
  • On the evening of 23 July, Zelenskyy commented on the outrage from the public and international partners over the actions targeting anti-corruption agencies, promising to submit his own bill to guarantee their independence.

Read more: A Zelenskyy-Orbán alliance? How the president undermined Ukraine's path to EU membership and what happens next

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

National Anti-Corruption Bureau of UkraineAnti-corruption ProsecutionUSA
Advertisement:
Ukrainian MPs register draft law aimed at restoring anti-corruption agencies' independence
Russia strikes central Kharkiv with guided bombs: 33 injured – photos, video
Passenger plane crash in Russia claims lives of all 49 on board
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development joins EU concern over Ukraine’s crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
US senators warn Ukraine against undermining anti-corruption progress
Russians launch large-scale attack on Odesa: local market and houses on fire, architectural landmarks damaged – photos
All News
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Effectiveness of anti-corruption agencies is key to Ukraine's path to the EU – EU ambassador
Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies welcome Zelenskyy's law reform initiative to safeguard their independence
Zelenskyy promises to submit bill to guarantee "independence of anti-corruption institutions"
RECENT NEWS
14:14
EXPLAINERWhat Tusk's government shake-up means for Ukraine
13:01
Russian forces strike railway rolling stock to block access to Odesa ports
12:56
EXPLAINERWhy the 'NABU law' halts Ukraine's path to EU membership and whether Zelenskyy was aware of the consequences
12:51
Ukrainian MPs register draft law aimed at restoring anti-corruption agencies' independence
12:34
Merz and Macron plan "intensive discussion" of anti-corruption efforts with Zelenskyy
12:00
Ukraine's air defence downs 90 drones and one missile, 13 drones and three missiles hit
11:58
German foreign minister cautious about sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine
11:17
Russia strikes central Kharkiv with guided bombs: 33 injured – photos, video
11:07
Brave1 defence tech cluster to issue grants for production of explosives
10:41
G7 ambassadors welcome Zelenskyy's statement on restoring Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies' independence and offer assistance
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: