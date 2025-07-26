All Sections
Russian drone strikes building of Sumy Oblast Military Administration – video

Roman Petenko
Saturday, 26 July 2025, 14:14
Russian attack on the building of Sumy Oblast Military Administration. Screenshot 

A Russian drone attacked the Sumy Oblast Military Administration building in the afternoon of 26 July.

Source: MP Oleksandr Kachura; social media; Sumy Oblast National Police on Facebook

Details: Several videos showing the drone hitting the Sumy Oblast Military Administration building have appeared online.

The aftermath is currently unknown, but Sumy Oblast Military Administration has previously reported that the Russians were deliberately attacking civilian infrastructure in Sumy Oblast.

Update: Following the attacks, the police released a photo of the damaged building, but did not state that it was the Sumy Oblast Military Administration building.

The windows of the neighbouring apartment block are also broken.

