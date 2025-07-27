All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Drones strike Russian Oktyabrskyi railway substation, disrupt train movement – videos

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 27 July 2025, 05:30
Drones strike Russian Oktyabrskyi railway substation, disrupt train movement – videos
Substation on fire. Photo: Supernova+

Social networks reported that drones struck a substation near the railway in the village of Oktyabrskyi in Volgograd Oblast of the Russian Federation on the night of 26-27 July.

Source: Exilenova+, Astra, Supernova+ and other Telegram channels; Russian media

Details: The Russian news outlet Astra quotes local residents who allegedly stated that in Oktyabrskyi, Volgograd Oblast, drones targeted an electric substation near the railway.

Advertisement:

Governor of Volgograd Oblast Andrei Bocharov reported that "as a result of drone debris falling, the power supply to the contact network of the railway in the Oktyabrsky district was disrupted."

Additionally, Rosaviatsia (Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency) announced restrictions on aircraft landings and departures at Volgograd airport.

Quote from Exilenova+: "Systematic efforts continue to disable critical railway connections of the enemy, used for military logistics."

Quote from Astra: "Geolocated footage from the fire scene after the attack has already been shown on X (Twitter) and it was concluded that it is likely the power substation supplying electricity to the railways is ablaze."

Updated: Later, Russian media reported that passenger trains are delayed in Volgograd Oblast "due to the drone attack".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiadronesrailways
Advertisement:
Russia edges towards Pokrovsk semi-encirclement in Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine downs 78 out of 83 Russian attack drones overnight
Hungarian PM slams Ukraine EU integration, alleges war spillover
Trump losing patience with Russia, US secretary of state says
Drones strike Russian Oktyabrskyi railway substation, disrupt train movement – videos
Siversk front defenders: Ukraine's 54th and 81st Brigades crush Russian assault
All News
Russia
Trump losing patience with Russia, US secretary of state says
Ukrainian forces take out Russian colonel in Kharkiv strike
Russia targets cemetery in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, man killed
RECENT NEWS
14:03
Russia edges towards Pokrovsk semi-encirclement in Donetsk Oblast
12:39
Russians launch drones on Odesa
11:54
IOC outlines conditions for allowing Russians to take part in 2026 Olympics
11:14
Two killed in Stepnohirsk as Russian strike destroys home
10:45
Ukraine downs 78 out of 83 Russian attack drones overnight
09:47
Hungarian PM slams Ukraine EU integration, alleges war spillover
08:59
Russian attacks kill two, injure 16 in Donetsk, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts
08:40
Trump losing patience with Russia, US secretary of state says
08:28
Silence is no longer an option: the West must rethink its Ukraine policy
07:30
Russians claim attack by nearly 100 drones on their oblasts and occupied Crimea overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: