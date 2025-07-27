Drones strike Russian Oktyabrskyi railway substation, disrupt train movement – videos

Social networks reported that drones struck a substation near the railway in the village of Oktyabrskyi in Volgograd Oblast of the Russian Federation on the night of 26-27 July.

Source: Exilenova+, Astra, Supernova+ and other Telegram channels; Russian media

Details: The Russian news outlet Astra quotes local residents who allegedly stated that in Oktyabrskyi, Volgograd Oblast, drones targeted an electric substation near the railway.

Governor of Volgograd Oblast Andrei Bocharov reported that "as a result of drone debris falling, the power supply to the contact network of the railway in the Oktyabrsky district was disrupted."

Additionally, Rosaviatsia (Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency) announced restrictions on aircraft landings and departures at Volgograd airport.

Quote from Exilenova+: "Systematic efforts continue to disable critical railway connections of the enemy, used for military logistics."

Quote from Astra: "Geolocated footage from the fire scene after the attack has already been shown on X (Twitter) and it was concluded that it is likely the power substation supplying electricity to the railways is ablaze."

Updated: Later, Russian media reported that passenger trains are delayed in Volgograd Oblast "due to the drone attack".

