In 2025, the Navy Day parade in the Russian Federation was completely cancelled for the first time since 2017.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda; Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza

Details: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the main naval parade in St Petersburg was cancelled due to security concerns.

However, the Kremlin leader, Vladimir Putin, visited his homeland on Sunday, offering congratulations to sailors and receiving reports from Navy commanders.

The UK Ministry of Defence noted that from 2017 to 2024, the main naval parade was held in St Petersburg on Navy Day, featuring a review of warships, some of which travelled from other Russian regions to participate. Historically, the parade was also attended by ships and representatives of other countries.

"The main naval parade was reduced in scale in 2024, but this is the first time it has been cancelled since its 2017 inception. Small ceremonies will highly likely take place and Navy Day remains a Russian national holiday," the review states.

