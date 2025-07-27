Protests in Kyiv enter sixth day over law concerning independence of anti-corruption agencies – photos

Protests against the law limiting the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have continued for the sixth day in a row near the Franko Theatre in the centre of Kyiv. The law has been passed by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) and signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Ukrinform

Details: Although on 24 July Zelenskyy submitted a new bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would restore the powers of the anti-corruption bodies, protests continue in cities across Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"The cardboard sees everything"; "Is law No. 12414 the first step towards inventing a time machine?"; "I'm 11 and I deserve summer holidays, but the Verkhovna Rada doesn't" Photo: Ukrinform

People gather near the theatre at around 21:00 every evening: some come with their own posters, others choose a slogan on the spot. The list of demands has grown on the sixth day of protests, now participants are also calling for the appointment of a head of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine and the launch of a customs reform.

People writing slogans Photo: Ukrinform

The protesters hope that on 31 July MPs will support Zelenskyy's initiative and pass the new law.

People protesting Photo: Ukrinform

Background:

On 21 July, employees of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office conducted approximately 80 searches targeting 19 employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau in various oblasts of Ukraine.

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) voted in favour of draft law No. 12414, making NABU and SAPO dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general. On the evening of 22 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the document.

Protests were held in many cities across Ukraine following the adoption of this legislative initiative.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!