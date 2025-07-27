All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Protests in Kyiv enter sixth day over law concerning independence of anti-corruption agencies – photos

Olga KatsimonSunday, 27 July 2025, 22:00
Protests in Kyiv enter sixth day over law concerning independence of anti-corruption agencies – photos
People protesting. Photo: Ukrinform

Protests against the law limiting the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have continued for the sixth day in a row near the Franko Theatre in the centre of Kyiv. The law has been passed by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) and signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Ukrinform

Details: Although on 24 July Zelenskyy submitted a new bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would restore the powers of the anti-corruption bodies, protests continue in cities across Ukraine.

Advertisement:
Фото: Укрінформ
"The cardboard sees everything"; "Is law No. 12414 the first step towards inventing a time machine?"; "I'm 11 and I deserve summer holidays, but the Verkhovna Rada doesn't"
Photo: Ukrinform

People gather near the theatre at around 21:00 every evening: some come with their own posters, others choose a slogan on the spot. The list of demands has grown on the sixth day of protests, now participants are also calling for the appointment of a head of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine and the launch of a customs reform.

Фото: Укрінформ
People writing slogans
Photo: Ukrinform

The protesters hope that on 31 July MPs will support Zelenskyy's initiative and pass the new law.

Фото: Укрінформ
People protesting
Photo: Ukrinform

Background: 

  • On 21 July, employees of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office conducted approximately 80 searches targeting 19 employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau in various oblasts of Ukraine. 
  • On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) voted in favour of draft law No. 12414, making NABU and SAPO dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general. On the evening of 22 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the document.
  • Protests were held in many cities across Ukraine following the adoption of this legislative initiative.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

National Anti-Corruption Bureau of UkraineKyiv
Advertisement:
Ukraine receives first Azerbaijani gas imports via new route
National Police posts aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv – photos
Protests in Kyiv enter sixth day over law concerning independence of anti-corruption agencies – photos
Ukraine to receive 33,000 AI strike kits for combat drones – FT
Zelenskyy after talking to von der Leyen: anti-corruption independence bill must be passed next week
Zelenskyy signs laws on asset recovery agency reform and on factoring
All News
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Zelenskyy after talking to von der Leyen: anti-corruption independence bill must be passed next week
Ukrainians protest against law restricting anti-corruption agencies for fourth day – photos
President's office orders law enforcement to eliminate Ukrainian anti‑corruption agencies' influence
RECENT NEWS
11:31
Share of Ukrainian-made weapons in Defence Procurement Agency contracts exceeds 71%
10:48
Ukraine receives first Azerbaijani gas imports via new route
10:40
Lithuania searching for UAV spotted near Vilnius possibly launched from Belarus
09:37
Ukraine's air defence downs 311 out of 331 Russian aerial assets, Kinzhal missiles fail to reach targets
09:17
Third air-raid warning in one day in Ukraine: MiG takes off again, launches reported
08:55
Battlefield sees 158 combat clashes, 57 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
07:49
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: fires break out, two people injured
07:32
National Police posts aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv – photos
07:11
Russia loses 1,000 soldiers over past day
06:31
Poland scrambles fighter jets amid large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: