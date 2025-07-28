Eight people injured in Russian UAV attack on Darnytskyi district of Kyiv

Russian forces attacked the city of Kyiv with UAVs on the night of 27-28 July, injuring eight people in the Darnytskyi district, including a child.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "As of now, there are already eight people injured in the Darnytskyi district. One of them is in a critical condition."

Advertisement:

Details: Tkachenko said windows had been shattered in a high-rise building in the Darnytskyi district.

Updated: Later, Tkachenko reported that among those affected is a three-year-old child with shrapnel wounds. Four people have been hospitalised.

Cars near the residential building were also damaged, but no fire occurred.

Background: At 22:15, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv due to the threat of Russian UAVs, with explosions heard.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!