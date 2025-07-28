All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: fires break out, two people injured

Iryna BalachukMonday, 28 July 2025, 07:49
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: fires break out, two people injured
Damage recorded. Photo: Serhii Lysak

Two people, including a child, have been injured in Russian shelling and drone attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 27-28 July.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district with drones and artillery. Explosions were heard in the district centre [the city of Nikopol] as well as the Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske hromadas. Two people have been injured, namely a 15-year-old girl and a 49-year-old woman. They will be treated on an outpatient basis." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: An educational institution, a high-rise building and three houses, three outbuildings and a power line were damaged in the district and a fire broke out.

The Russians also attacked the Mezhova hromada in the Synelnykove district with FPV drones, damaging an agricultural business, an unused building, an office building and a car. Dry grass also caught fire.

Lysak said three UAVs had been downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastdronesattack
Advertisement:
Ukraine receives first Azerbaijani gas imports via new route
National Police posts aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv – photos
Protests in Kyiv enter sixth day over law concerning independence of anti-corruption agencies – photos
Ukraine to receive 33,000 AI strike kits for combat drones – FT
Zelenskyy after talking to von der Leyen: anti-corruption independence bill must be passed next week
Zelenskyy signs laws on asset recovery agency reform and on factoring
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russia launches over 15 attacks on district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in one day, injuring civilian
Russian attacks kill two, injure 16 in Donetsk, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts
Russia targets cemetery in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, man killed
RECENT NEWS
11:31
Share of Ukrainian-made weapons in Defence Procurement Agency contracts exceeds 71%
10:48
Ukraine receives first Azerbaijani gas imports via new route
10:40
Lithuania searching for UAV spotted near Vilnius possibly launched from Belarus
09:37
Ukraine's air defence downs 311 out of 331 Russian aerial assets, Kinzhal missiles fail to reach targets
09:17
Third air-raid warning in one day in Ukraine: MiG takes off again, launches reported
08:55
Battlefield sees 158 combat clashes, 57 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
07:49
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: fires break out, two people injured
07:32
National Police posts aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv – photos
07:11
Russia loses 1,000 soldiers over past day
06:31
Poland scrambles fighter jets amid large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: