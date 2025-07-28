Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: fires break out, two people injured

Two people, including a child, have been injured in Russian shelling and drone attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 27-28 July.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district with drones and artillery. Explosions were heard in the district centre [the city of Nikopol] as well as the Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske hromadas. Two people have been injured, namely a 15-year-old girl and a 49-year-old woman. They will be treated on an outpatient basis." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: An educational institution, a high-rise building and three houses, three outbuildings and a power line were damaged in the district and a fire broke out.

The Russians also attacked the Mezhova hromada in the Synelnykove district with FPV drones, damaging an agricultural business, an unused building, an office building and a car. Dry grass also caught fire.

Lysak said three UAVs had been downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight.

