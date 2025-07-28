Battlefield sees 158 combat clashes, 57 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian defenders. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

A total of 158 combat engagements have taken place on the battlefield over the past 24 hours. Russian forces carried out 86 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, dropping 132 guided aerial bombs.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 28 July

Details: In total, 158 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours along the entire line of contact.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces attempted to storm Ukraine's defence positions seven times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Zelene, Fyholivka and Zapadne and towards Petro-Ivanivka.

On the Kupiansk front Russian troops launched six attacks yesterday. Ukrainian defenders repelled assaults near the settlements of Radkivka, Holubivka and Bohuslavka.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces attacked 18 times, attempting to break through Ukrainian defences near the village of Hrekivka and towards the settlements of Serednie, Hryhorivka and Shandryholove.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled nine Russian attacks near Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske and Hryhorivka and towards Siversk.

On the Kramatorsk front, there was one combat clash near the village of Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, 12 Russian attacks took place near the settlements of Oleksandro-Kalynove, Rusyn Yar, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Yablunivka.

On the Pokrovsk front Ukrainian defenders repelled 57 Russian assaults near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Razine, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove, Oleksiivka, Poltavka and Kotlyne and towards Pokrovsk, Bilytske, Novoukrainka, Novopavlivka, Zapovidne and Rodynske.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces carried out 10 attacks near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Novodarivka, Piddubne and Myrne and towards Andriivka-Klevtsove, Temyrivka and Oleksandrohrad.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian forces made five attempts to advance near the settlement of Prydniprovske.

Over the past 24 hours, units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery hit eight areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, as well as a gun and a radar station belonging to the Russians.

