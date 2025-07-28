All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Battlefield sees 158 combat clashes, 57 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 28 July 2025, 08:55
Battlefield sees 158 combat clashes, 57 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukrainian defenders. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

A total of 158 combat engagements have taken place on the battlefield over the past 24 hours. Russian forces carried out 86 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, dropping 132 guided aerial bombs. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 28 July

Details: In total, 158 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours along the entire line of contact. 

Advertisement:

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces attempted to storm Ukraine's defence positions seven times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Zelene, Fyholivka and Zapadne and towards Petro-Ivanivka.

On the Kupiansk front Russian troops launched six attacks yesterday. Ukrainian defenders repelled assaults near the settlements of Radkivka, Holubivka and Bohuslavka. 

On the Lyman front, Russian forces attacked 18 times, attempting to break through Ukrainian defences near the village of Hrekivka and towards the settlements of Serednie, Hryhorivka and Shandryholove.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled nine Russian attacks near Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske and Hryhorivka and towards Siversk.

On the Kramatorsk front, there was one combat clash near the village of Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, 12 Russian attacks took place near the settlements of Oleksandro-Kalynove, Rusyn Yar, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Yablunivka.

On the Pokrovsk front Ukrainian defenders repelled 57 Russian assaults near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Razine, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove, Oleksiivka, Poltavka and Kotlyne and towards Pokrovsk, Bilytske, Novoukrainka, Novopavlivka, Zapovidne and Rodynske.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces carried out 10 attacks near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Novodarivka, Piddubne and Myrne and towards Andriivka-Klevtsove, Temyrivka and Oleksandrohrad.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian forces made five attempts to advance near the settlement of Prydniprovske.

Over the past 24 hours, units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery hit eight areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, as well as a gun and a radar station belonging to the Russians. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

General StaffRusso-Ukrainian warwar
Advertisement:
Ukraine receives first Azerbaijani gas imports via new route
National Police posts aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv – photos
Protests in Kyiv enter sixth day over law concerning independence of anti-corruption agencies – photos
Ukraine to receive 33,000 AI strike kits for combat drones – FT
Zelenskyy after talking to von der Leyen: anti-corruption independence bill must be passed next week
Zelenskyy signs laws on asset recovery agency reform and on factoring
All News
General Staff
Over 170 clashes on front line, a third of which on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Russians launch 61 assaults on Pokrovsk front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Total of 167 combat clashes between Russians and Ukrainians on battlefield, 74 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
11:31
Share of Ukrainian-made weapons in Defence Procurement Agency contracts exceeds 71%
10:48
Ukraine receives first Azerbaijani gas imports via new route
10:40
Lithuania searching for UAV spotted near Vilnius possibly launched from Belarus
09:37
Ukraine's air defence downs 311 out of 331 Russian aerial assets, Kinzhal missiles fail to reach targets
09:17
Third air-raid warning in one day in Ukraine: MiG takes off again, launches reported
08:55
Battlefield sees 158 combat clashes, 57 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
07:49
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: fires break out, two people injured
07:32
National Police posts aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv – photos
07:11
Russia loses 1,000 soldiers over past day
06:31
Poland scrambles fighter jets amid large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: