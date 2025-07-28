All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Today saw 90 frontline clashes, with Pokrovsk front most intense – Ukraine's General Staff

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 28 July 2025, 17:51
Today saw 90 frontline clashes, with Pokrovsk front most intense – Ukraine's General Staff
A soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 90 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield since the beginning of 28 July.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 28 July

Details: The highest number of Russian attacks was recorded on the Pokrovsk front, where 34 assaults occurred. There were 19 clashes on the Lyman front, six on the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, and six on the Toretsk front. Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks on the Novopavlivka front.

Advertisement:

Fewer than five engagements occurred in the remaining fronts.

Background: On the night of 27-28 July, Russia launched 331 aerial weapons on Ukraine: 324 drones, four cruise missiles and three ballistic missiles. Ukrainian air defence forces disabled 311 of these assets.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy signs law increasing staff numbers at Ukraine's Security Service
Turkish president hopes to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks to end war
Trump: New deadline for Putin is 10–12 days
Belarusian security officers who fled Lukashenko's regime believe he and KGB were involved in murder of Ukrainian journalist Sheremet
Pro-Ukrainian hackers' operation: Russia's Aeroflot cancels nearly 50 flights due to IT system failure
Ukraine receives first Azerbaijani gas imports via new route
All News
war
Turkish president hopes to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks to end war
Trump promises to shorten 50-day deadline for Putin to reach peace deal
Battlefield sees 158 combat clashes, 57 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
20:13
Zelenskyy signs law increasing staff numbers at Ukraine's Security Service
19:37
US Senator Graham: Putin was wrong about Trump
19:12
Russia attacks Sumy Oblast, injuring two people and destroying residential and commercial buildings
18:51
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast leaves one man dead and another injured
18:13
Turkish president hopes to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks to end war
17:51
Today saw 90 frontline clashes, with Pokrovsk front most intense – Ukraine's General Staff
17:46
Ukraine has brought back 5,857 POWs in 66 swaps, implementation of Istanbul-2 agreements continues
17:39
Russian border guard vessel entered Estonian waters and stayed for 35 minutes
17:00
IRIS-T manufacturer tests ground robot in Ukraine
16:36
Trump: New deadline for Putin is 10–12 days
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: