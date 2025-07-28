Today saw 90 frontline clashes, with Pokrovsk front most intense – Ukraine's General Staff

A soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 90 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield since the beginning of 28 July.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 28 July

Details: The highest number of Russian attacks was recorded on the Pokrovsk front, where 34 assaults occurred. There were 19 clashes on the Lyman front, six on the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, and six on the Toretsk front. Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks on the Novopavlivka front.

Fewer than five engagements occurred in the remaining fronts.

Background: On the night of 27-28 July, Russia launched 331 aerial weapons on Ukraine: 324 drones, four cruise missiles and three ballistic missiles. Ukrainian air defence forces disabled 311 of these assets.

