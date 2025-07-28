Third air-raid warning in one day in Ukraine: MiG takes off again, launches reported

An air-raid warning has been issued across Ukraine due to the take-off in Russia of a MiG-31K, capable of carrying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. This is already the third warning since the beginning of the day.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "ATTENTION. Missile threat across all of Ukraine! A MiG-31K has been spotted taking off."

Details: An air-raid warning had already been issued in the morning. The Air Force reported high-speed aerial assets flying towards the city of Kyiv as well as Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Kyiv oblasts. It was in effect for around 30 minutes.

Updated: At 09:14 the all-clear was given. The threat lasted for about half an hour again.

Background: On the night of 27-28 July, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in Kyiv as well as in Kyiv and Kirovohrad oblasts.

