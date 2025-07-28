All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Third air-raid warning in one day in Ukraine: MiG takes off again, launches reported

Iryna BalachukMonday, 28 July 2025, 09:17
Third air-raid warning in one day in Ukraine: MiG takes off again, launches reported
Stock Photo: Getty Images

An air-raid warning has been issued across Ukraine due to the take-off in Russia of a MiG-31K, capable of carrying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. This is already the third warning since the beginning of the day.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "ATTENTION. Missile threat across all of Ukraine! A MiG-31K has been spotted taking off."

Advertisement:

Details: An air-raid warning had already been issued in the morning. The Air Force reported high-speed aerial assets flying towards the city of Kyiv as well as Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Kyiv oblasts. It was in effect for around 30 minutes.

Updated: At 09:14 the all-clear was given. The threat lasted for about half an hour again.

Background: On the night of 27-28 July, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in Kyiv as well as in Kyiv and Kirovohrad oblasts.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ukraine's Air Forceair-raid warning
Advertisement:
Ukraine receives first Azerbaijani gas imports via new route
National Police posts aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv – photos
Protests in Kyiv enter sixth day over law concerning independence of anti-corruption agencies – photos
Ukraine to receive 33,000 AI strike kits for combat drones – FT
Zelenskyy after talking to von der Leyen: anti-corruption independence bill must be passed next week
Zelenskyy signs laws on asset recovery agency reform and on factoring
All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Ukraine downs 78 out of 83 Russian attack drones overnight
Russia launch 235 aerial assets on Ukraine: 10 missiles and 25 UAVs reached their targets
Ukraine's air defence downs 90 drones and one missile, 13 drones and three missiles hit
RECENT NEWS
11:31
Share of Ukrainian-made weapons in Defence Procurement Agency contracts exceeds 71%
10:48
Ukraine receives first Azerbaijani gas imports via new route
10:40
Lithuania searching for UAV spotted near Vilnius possibly launched from Belarus
09:37
Ukraine's air defence downs 311 out of 331 Russian aerial assets, Kinzhal missiles fail to reach targets
09:17
Third air-raid warning in one day in Ukraine: MiG takes off again, launches reported
08:55
Battlefield sees 158 combat clashes, 57 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
07:49
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: fires break out, two people injured
07:32
National Police posts aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv – photos
07:11
Russia loses 1,000 soldiers over past day
06:31
Poland scrambles fighter jets amid large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: