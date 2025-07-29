All Sections
Support Us

Temporarily occupied Donetsk comes under large-scale drone attack: part of city left without electricity – videos

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 29 July 2025, 01:16
Temporarily occupied Donetsk comes under large-scale drone attack: part of city left without electricity – videos
Explosion. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Temporarily occupied Donetsk came under a large-scale drone attack on the night of 28-29 July. Dozens of explosions have been heard in the city and surrounding areas and over 150,000 residents have reportedly been left without electricity.

Source: Russian Telegram channels

Details: Eyewitnesses claimed the drone attack on Donetsk had begun at around 23:00. Social media users reported at least two dozen explosions in different parts of the city. Videos posted online capture the sounds of drones, explosions and air defence systems responding.

The Donetskelektro energy company, controlled by the Russian occupation authorities, stated that over 150,000 residents of Donetsk, Makiivka and Yasynuvata had been left without power due to the attack.

There are currently no statements from official Russian authorities regarding the scale of destruction or possible casualties.

The Ukrainian military command did not comment on the situation as of the time of publication.

Ukrainska Pravda’s editorial team cannot independently verify this information.

DonetskdronesRusso-Ukrainian war
