All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia's Roscosmos space agency and NASA prepare for first in-person meeting in seven years

Oleksii ArtemchukTuesday, 29 July 2025, 11:13
Russia's Roscosmos space agency and NASA prepare for first in-person meeting in seven years
Stock photo: Getty Images

Dmitry Bakanov, head of Russia's Roscosmos space agency, has arrived in the US for talks with NASA leadership, marking their first in-person meeting since 2018.

Source: Reuters

Details: The talks will take place in Houston with the acting NASA Administrator, Sean Duffy. The main topics will include the continuation of joint flight programmes, the future of the International Space Station (ISS) and preparations for its safe deorbiting.

Advertisement:

Russia’s state news agency TASS says Bakanov also plans to meet the crew of the Crew Dragon mission, which includes Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov. The Crew-11 flight is scheduled for launch on 31 July from Cape Canaveral.

The visit also includes a tour of the Johnson Space Center and Boeing’s production facilities, where the Russian delegation will hold further negotiations on space projects.

The last meeting between the heads of the two space agencies took place in 2018, when Dmitry Rogozin met Jim Bridenstine at the Baikonur spaceport.

Background:

  • Russia is planning to create its own version of Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starlink satellite internet system.
  • Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, has said he is planning a meeting with Elon Musk. He said the main topic of discussion will be "the future of humanity".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaUSA
Advertisement:
EU Commission reveals what anti-corruption demands President von der Leyen set out in talks with Zelenskyy
Kremlin reacts to Trump's shortened deadline for peace deal response
Ukrainian law enforcement prevent assassination of commander of Da Vinci Wolves battalion plotted by Russians – photos, video
updatedRussians attack prison facility in Zaporizhzhia: 17 killed, 42 injured – photos, video
EU warns Kyiv it will halt funding unless anti-corruption agencies' independence is restored
UpdatedDrones attack railway junction in Russia's Rostov Oblast – videos
All News
Russia
Three major attacks in six months: what is known about hackers who paralysed Russia's Aeroflot
Russians in Krasnoyarsk Krai left without mobile internet for four days
Drones attack railway junction in Russia's Rostov Oblast – videos
RECENT NEWS
18:15
Lithuania moves air defence unit closer to Belarusian border
17:50
Russians strike town in Donetsk Oblast with bombs, injuring three – photos
17:42
Ukraine's foreign minister on Trump cutting deadline for Putin: We value his clarity and strength
17:23
Russian forces test Italmas attack drone in attacks on Sumy
17:01
Russian billionaire loses UK court case, sanctions remain in place – Reuters
16:01
EU Commission reveals what anti-corruption demands President von der Leyen set out in talks with Zelenskyy
15:44
Russian Aeroflot airline hit with US$50m in losses from devastating hacker attack
15:41
European Commission calls on Ukraine to select Ukrainian Economic Security Bureau head swiftly and in line with law
15:40
"I won't leave without them, I'd rather stay": story of Ukrainian woman who relocated four times with her pets because of war
14:41
Ukraine calls for boycott of Russian delegation led by sanctioned diplomat Matvienko in Geneva
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: