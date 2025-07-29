Russia's Roscosmos space agency and NASA prepare for first in-person meeting in seven years

Dmitry Bakanov, head of Russia's Roscosmos space agency, has arrived in the US for talks with NASA leadership, marking their first in-person meeting since 2018.

Details: The talks will take place in Houston with the acting NASA Administrator, Sean Duffy. The main topics will include the continuation of joint flight programmes, the future of the International Space Station (ISS) and preparations for its safe deorbiting.

Russia’s state news agency TASS says Bakanov also plans to meet the crew of the Crew Dragon mission, which includes Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov. The Crew-11 flight is scheduled for launch on 31 July from Cape Canaveral.

The visit also includes a tour of the Johnson Space Center and Boeing’s production facilities, where the Russian delegation will hold further negotiations on space projects.

The last meeting between the heads of the two space agencies took place in 2018, when Dmitry Rogozin met Jim Bridenstine at the Baikonur spaceport.

Russia is planning to create its own version of Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starlink satellite internet system.

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, has said he is planning a meeting with Elon Musk. He said the main topic of discussion will be "the future of humanity".

