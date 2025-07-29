Zelenskyy signs law allowing citizens over 60 to serve in military under contract

On 29 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that allows Ukrainian citizens aged 60 and older to serve in the military under contract.

Details: The law stipulates that during martial law, citizens aged 60 and above may be accepted for military service under contract with the written consent of a unit commander, provided they are deemed fit by a military medical commission.

These servicemembers will be allowed to hold non-combat positions, including roles among privates, sergeants and senior officers, as well as junior and senior commissioned officers.

Contracts for individuals aged 60 and over will be signed for one year with the possibility of extension. Officer candidates in this age group must receive approval from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This category of contract holds that servicemembers will be subjected to a two-month probation period. If they are found unfit during this time, the contract will be terminated.

If martial law is lifted or revoked, all such contracts will automatically become void.

Background: On 16 July, Ukraine's Parliament passed a law allowing citizens over 60 to voluntarily sign contracts with Ukraine’s defence forces.

