All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy signs law allowing citizens over 60 to serve in military under contract

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 29 July 2025, 12:24
Zelenskyy signs law allowing citizens over 60 to serve in military under contract
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President's Office

On 29 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that allows Ukrainian citizens aged 60 and older to serve in the military under contract.

Source: a bill tracking card

Details: The law stipulates that during martial law, citizens aged 60 and above may be accepted for military service under contract with the written consent of a unit commander, provided they are deemed fit by a military medical commission.

Advertisement:

These servicemembers will be allowed to hold non-combat positions, including roles among privates, sergeants and senior officers, as well as junior and senior commissioned officers.

Contracts for individuals aged 60 and over will be signed for one year with the possibility of extension. Officer candidates in this age group must receive approval from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This category of contract holds that servicemembers will be subjected to a two-month probation period. If they are found unfit during this time, the contract will be terminated.

If martial law is lifted or revoked, all such contracts will automatically become void.

Background: On 16 July, Ukraine's Parliament passed a law allowing citizens over 60 to voluntarily sign contracts with Ukraine’s defence forces.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zelenskyyarmy
Advertisement:
EU Commission reveals what anti-corruption demands President von der Leyen set out in talks with Zelenskyy
Kremlin reacts to Trump's shortened deadline for peace deal response
Ukrainian law enforcement prevent assassination of commander of Da Vinci Wolves battalion plotted by Russians – photos, video
updatedRussians attack prison facility in Zaporizhzhia: 17 killed, 42 injured – photos, video
EU warns Kyiv it will halt funding unless anti-corruption agencies' independence is restored
UpdatedDrones attack railway junction in Russia's Rostov Oblast – videos
All News
Zelenskyy
The day Trump gave Putin a new deadline, Russia killed 22 people in Ukraine – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy welcomes Trump's new deadline for Russia
Zelenskyy signs law increasing staff numbers at Ukraine's Security Service
RECENT NEWS
18:15
Lithuania moves air defence unit closer to Belarusian border
17:50
Russians strike town in Donetsk Oblast with bombs, injuring three – photos
17:42
Ukraine's foreign minister on Trump cutting deadline for Putin: We value his clarity and strength
17:23
Russian forces test Italmas attack drone in attacks on Sumy
17:01
Russian billionaire loses UK court case, sanctions remain in place – Reuters
16:01
EU Commission reveals what anti-corruption demands President von der Leyen set out in talks with Zelenskyy
15:44
Russian Aeroflot airline hit with US$50m in losses from devastating hacker attack
15:41
European Commission calls on Ukraine to select Ukrainian Economic Security Bureau head swiftly and in line with law
15:40
"I won't leave without them, I'd rather stay": story of Ukrainian woman who relocated four times with her pets because of war
14:41
Ukraine calls for boycott of Russian delegation led by sanctioned diplomat Matvienko in Geneva
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: