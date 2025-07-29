UK condemns Russian strikes last night that killed 20 people

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of 28-29 July. Photo: Ukraine's Ministry of Justice

The United Kingdom has condemned the Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Kamianske, a city near Dnipro, that took place on the night of 28-29 July and killed 20 civilians.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the UK Embassy

Details: The embassy noted that Russia had once again targeted civilian infrastructure, citing the strike on a penitentiary facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and an attack on Kamianske that damaged a hospital.

"The Kremlin is not serious about peace. The UK will continue to ramp up the pressure on Russia," the statement says.

Russia is terrorising Ukrainian civilians.



Last night glide bombs hit a detention facility killing at least 16 and injuring 35.



A maternity hospital was damaged, and 2 people died.



The Kremlin is not serious about peace. The UK will continue to ramp up the pressure on Russia. pic.twitter.com/D8uN60TZ8x — UK in Ukraine 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@UKinUkraine) July 29, 2025

Background:

According to the latest reports, the strike on a penitentiary facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast late on 28 July killed 17 people and injured 42.

Three people were killed in Kamianske, including a 23-year-old pregnant woman.

On 28 July, US President Donald Trump announced a new deadline for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to resolve the war he launched against Ukraine, setting a timeframe of 10 to 12 days.

