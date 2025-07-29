All Sections
UK condemns Russian strikes last night that killed 20 people

Mariya YemetsTuesday, 29 July 2025, 13:44
UK condemns Russian strikes last night that killed 20 people
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of 28-29 July. Photo: Ukraine's Ministry of Justice

The United Kingdom has condemned the Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Kamianske, a city near Dnipro, that took place on the night of 28-29 July and killed 20 civilians.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the UK Embassy

Details: The embassy noted that Russia had once again targeted civilian infrastructure, citing the strike on a penitentiary facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and an attack on Kamianske that damaged a hospital.

"The Kremlin is not serious about peace. The UK will continue to ramp up the pressure on Russia," the statement says. 

Background:

  • According to the latest reports, the strike on a penitentiary facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast late on 28 July killed 17 people and injured 42.
  • Three people were killed in Kamianske, including a 23-year-old pregnant woman.
  • On 28 July, US President Donald Trump announced a new deadline for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to resolve the war he launched against Ukraine, setting a timeframe of 10 to 12 days.

