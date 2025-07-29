UK condemns Russian strikes last night that killed 20 people
The United Kingdom has condemned the Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Kamianske, a city near Dnipro, that took place on the night of 28-29 July and killed 20 civilians.
Source: European Pravda with reference to the UK Embassy
Details: The embassy noted that Russia had once again targeted civilian infrastructure, citing the strike on a penitentiary facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and an attack on Kamianske that damaged a hospital.
"The Kremlin is not serious about peace. The UK will continue to ramp up the pressure on Russia," the statement says.
Russia is terrorising Ukrainian civilians.— UK in Ukraine 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@UKinUkraine) July 29, 2025
Last night glide bombs hit a detention facility killing at least 16 and injuring 35.
A maternity hospital was damaged, and 2 people died.
The Kremlin is not serious about peace. The UK will continue to ramp up the pressure on Russia. pic.twitter.com/D8uN60TZ8x
Background:
- According to the latest reports, the strike on a penitentiary facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast late on 28 July killed 17 people and injured 42.
- Three people were killed in Kamianske, including a 23-year-old pregnant woman.
- On 28 July, US President Donald Trump announced a new deadline for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to resolve the war he launched against Ukraine, setting a timeframe of 10 to 12 days.
