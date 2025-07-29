Ukraine's foreign minister on Trump cutting deadline for Putin: We value his clarity and strength

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has described US President Donald Trump’s decision to shorten the deadline for Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin to achieve peace as a "realistic and firm" position.

Source: Sybiha in a statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian minister reiterated that Putin rejects all peace efforts.

He also added that the Ukrainian side values the "clarity and strength" demonstrated by the US president.

Quote: "Putin is rejecting a ceasefire, avoiding a leaders' meeting, and prolonging the war. He will only end his terror if we break the spine of his economy, which already has systemic problems, as well as deprive his war budget of financing. The United States, Europe, and the G7 have the necessary strength to accomplish this."

Details: In this context, Sybiha emphasised the need to fully synchronise sanctions against Russia.

"Right now, we can see momentum. The time has come to consolidate a single and strong sanctions fist and hit Russia's war budget with full force," the Ukrainian foreign minister added.

He reiterated that in recent weeks, Ukraine had synchronised previous EU sanctions packages. Together with its allies, Kyiv is also taking steps to close loopholes and block Russia’s access to technology.

"The next weeks must see maximum synchronization of all partners' sanctions against Russia to increase the cost of war for the aggressor. We are actively working with partners to achieve this," Sybiha concluded.

Background:

On 28 July, Trump expressed his disappointment with Putin and promised to shorten the 50-day deadline he had previously set for achieving peace in Ukraine.

That same day, the US president said the new deadline would be "about 10 or 12 days from today".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Trump’s new deadline for Russia.

