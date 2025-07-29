Russians strike town in Donetsk Oblast with bombs, injuring three – photos
Tuesday, 29 July 2025, 17:50
Russian forces dropped three FAB-250 aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the afternoon of 29 July. Three civilians were injured as a result of the attack.
Source: Donetsk Oblast National Police on Facebook
Details: Around 11:20 on Tuesday, the Russians deployed three FAB-250 aerial bombs equipped with a unified gliding and correction module (UMPK) on the city.
As a result of the attack, three civilians were injured:
- A 74-year-old man, who is in a serious condition;
- his 70-year-old wife;
- a 47-year-old man.
Police paramedics were the first to arrive, providing aid to the victims and transporting them to hospital.
Eight apartment buildings were damaged.
