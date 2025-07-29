All Sections
Russians strike town in Donetsk Oblast with bombs, injuring three – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 29 July 2025, 17:50
Russians strike town in Donetsk Oblast with bombs, injuring three – photos
Photo: Diego Herrera/Anadolu Agency

Russian forces dropped three FAB-250 aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the afternoon of 29 July. Three civilians were injured as a result of the attack.

Source: Donetsk Oblast National Police on Facebook 

Details: Around 11:20 on Tuesday, the Russians deployed three FAB-250 aerial bombs equipped with a unified gliding and correction module (UMPK) on the city.

As a result of the attack, three civilians were injured: 

  • A 74-year-old man, who is in a serious condition;
  • his 70-year-old wife;
  • a 47-year-old man.
 
Paramedics helping the wounded.
Photo: Diego Herrera/Anadolu Agency

Police paramedics were the first to arrive, providing aid to the victims and transporting them to hospital.

 
Paramedics helping the wounded. 
Photo: Diego Herrera/Anadolu Agency

Eight apartment buildings were damaged.

