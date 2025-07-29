All Sections
Ukrainian flag raised as Defence Intelligence forces crushes Russians on occupied Tendra Spit – video

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 29 July 2025, 19:37
Ukrainian flag raised as Defence Intelligence forces crushes Russians on occupied Tendra Spit – video
Ukrainian special forces. Photo: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Special forces of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence conducted a successful operation on the Tendra Spit on the night of 27-28 July, eliminating Russian forces on the island.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence on Facebook

Quote: "On the night of 27-28 July, reconnaissance officers landed on Tendra Spit and eliminated the position of the occupying forces, along with personnel, a Zont electronic warfare system and a Rosa radar station.

The Ukrainian flag was raised over the island. The operation took place without losses on our part."

