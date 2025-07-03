Russians deliberately strike military enlistment offices to disrupt mobilisation – Ukrainian Ground Forces

Vitalii Sarantsev, spokesman for Ukraine’s Ground Forces, has stated that Russian forces are deliberately targeting military enlistment offices in an attempt to disrupt mobilisation, however Russian efforts have proved ineffective.

Source: Sarantsev during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: He said the morning strike on the military enlistment office in Poltava was also intentional. However, Sarantsev stressed that the Russians will not succeed in disrupting mobilisation, as the process cannot be halted.

Quote: "We will continue to reinforce our army, train our soldiers and involve more of our people in the defence effort in order to deliver a proper response to the enemy."

Background:

On the morning of 3 July, Russian forces attacked the city of Poltava with drones, causing a fire on the premises of a military enlistment office and killing two people and injuring 11.

Among the wounded are two military enlistment officers and two servicewomen from the Armed Forces who work there.

