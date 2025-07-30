Russians advance near several settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Wednesday, 30 July 2025, 03:10
DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported on the night of 29-30 July that Russian forces had advanced near several settlements in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: DeepState
Quote: "The enemy advanced near Razine, Temyrivka, Maliivka and Oleksandrohrad and in Yablunivka."
Background:
- The Russian salient along the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka road is rapidly extending northwards towards Dobropillia, posing a threat of encirclement of Ukrainian forces near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. The military are calling for the high command to pay attention to this.
- A total of 139 combat clashes were recorded on the battlefield over the past day, 48 of them on the Pokrovsk front.
