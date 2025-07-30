All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians advance near several settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 30 July 2025, 03:10
Russians advance near several settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Russian-occupied territories are marked in red. Map: DeepState

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported on the night of 29-30 July that Russian forces had advanced near several settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy advanced near Razine, Temyrivka, Maliivka and Oleksandrohrad and in Yablunivka."

Advertisement:

Background

  • The Russian salient along the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka road is rapidly extending northwards towards Dobropillia, posing a threat of encirclement of Ukrainian forces near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. The military are calling for the high command to pay attention to this.
  • A total of 139 combat clashes were recorded on the battlefield over the past day, 48 of them on the Pokrovsk front.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Trump says he will allow Ukrainian refugees to remain in US until end of war
Olena Duma steps down as head of Ukraine's asset recovery agency
updatedRussians damage railway station in Pavlohrad; livestock killed, two people injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
Ukrainian military warns of encirclement risk near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad
Zelenskyy urges Ukrainian MPs to vote to restore anti-corruption agencies' independence
Russian billionaire loses UK court case, sanctions remain in place – Reuters
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian military warns of encirclement risk near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad
Russians strike town in Donetsk Oblast with bombs, injuring three – photos
Russians hit fire engine in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast with FPV drone: two wounded – photos
RECENT NEWS
10:57
Ukrainian special forces kill 7 Russian soldiers and seize positions on North Slobozhanshchyna front – video
10:15
Trump says he will allow Ukrainian refugees to remain in US until end of war
09:28
Russia attacks Ukraine with 78 UAVs, including 8 jet-powered drones in country's north
09:08
Olena Duma steps down as head of Ukraine's asset recovery agency
08:44
Russians carry out 63 attacks on Pokrovsk front alone over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
08:30
Russian rocket artillery hits Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast: houses damaged
07:45
updatedRussians damage railway station in Pavlohrad; livestock killed, two people injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
07:08
Russia loses 890 soldiers over past day
04:58
US senator on sanctions bill: Putin doesn't deserve more time
03:10
Russians advance near several settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: