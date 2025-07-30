Russia loses 890 soldiers over past day
Wednesday, 30 July 2025, 07:08
Russia has lost 890 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 200 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 30 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,052,190 (+890) military personnel;
- 11,066 (+1) tanks;
- 23,065 (+1) armoured combat vehicles;
- 30,895 (+30) artillery systems;
- 1,451 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,202 (+0) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 48,685 (+100) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,548 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 56,754 (+67) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,935 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
