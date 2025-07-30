All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 890 soldiers over past day

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 30 July 2025, 07:08
Russia loses 890 soldiers over past day
Military vehicle. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 890 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 200 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 30 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 1,052,190 (+890) military personnel;
  • 11,066 (+1) tanks;
  • 23,065 (+1) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 30,895 (+30) artillery systems;
  • 1,451 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,202 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 48,685 (+100) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,548 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 56,754 (+67) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,935 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaCasualties
Advertisement:
Trump says he will allow Ukrainian refugees to remain in US until end of war
Olena Duma steps down as head of Ukraine's asset recovery agency
updatedRussians damage railway station in Pavlohrad; livestock killed, two people injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
Ukrainian military warns of encirclement risk near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad
Zelenskyy urges Ukrainian MPs to vote to restore anti-corruption agencies' independence
Russian billionaire loses UK court case, sanctions remain in place – Reuters
All News
Russia
US senator on sanctions bill: Putin doesn't deserve more time
Trump gives Russia 10 days to end Ukraine war or face tariffs
Russians strike town in Donetsk Oblast with bombs, injuring three – photos
RECENT NEWS
10:57
Ukrainian special forces kill 7 Russian soldiers and seize positions on North Slobozhanshchyna front – video
10:15
Trump says he will allow Ukrainian refugees to remain in US until end of war
09:28
Russia attacks Ukraine with 78 UAVs, including 8 jet-powered drones in country's north
09:08
Olena Duma steps down as head of Ukraine's asset recovery agency
08:44
Russians carry out 63 attacks on Pokrovsk front alone over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
08:30
Russian rocket artillery hits Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast: houses damaged
07:45
updatedRussians damage railway station in Pavlohrad; livestock killed, two people injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
07:08
Russia loses 890 soldiers over past day
04:58
US senator on sanctions bill: Putin doesn't deserve more time
03:10
Russians advance near several settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: